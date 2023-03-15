Business
Suze Orman says you won’t lose everything in a stock market crash if you do this
Now that’s reassuring.
Key points
- Many people are worried about a major stock market pullback.
- You can alleviate this fear by maintaining a diverse mix of assets.
- While you can diversify by buying stocks from different market segments, you might want to look into broad-market ETFs.
It’s fair to say that 2022 has been a tough year for stock market investors. And at this point, many people are still seeing losses in their brokerage accounts.
Meanwhile, we start 2023 with a fair share of lingering volatility. And there’s reason to believe things could get even tougher.
The Fed is not done fighting against high inflation. This could drive up borrowing costs for consumers to the point where spending would begin to decline in earnest, leading to an economic recession. And so if you’re worried about a near-term stock market crash, you might be in good company.
Bonus Offer: Earn up to $600 when you open this brokerage account
Check Out: The Best Online Stock Brokers For Beginners
The good news, however, is that there is a simple step you can take to reduce the risk of losing a lot of money during a stock market crash. And if you’re not convinced, know that the person behind this advice is none other than finance guru Suze Orman.
Diversification is key
In a recent podcast episodeOrman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is to make sure your holdings are diversified across the board. When you spread your assets across multiple market sectors, you are less likely to lose money than if you focus on just one segment.
Just take a look at how dire the situation is in the tech sector in 2022. It’s no surprise that so many tech companies have made layoffs this year.
If you were heavily invested in technology, your portfolio probably took a hit last year. But if tech was just one of the nine segments you had money in, the damage might not have been so great.
How to diversify your portfolio
If you want to build a more diversified portfolio, just make sure you own assets in a range of market segments. But if that sounds like too much work, there might be an easier way to go about it – load up on broad market ETFs (exchange-traded funds).
ETFs are publicly traded funds, and there are different types you can buy. You can, for example, buy sector ETFs, such as energy or health ETFs. But that may not help you diversify your portfolio as much as you want.
That’s why broad-market ETFs might be a better bet. If you buy S&P 500 ETFs, you will effectively be investing in the 500 largest publicly traded companies. This means you’ll be exposed to a range of market segments, but without having to do a ton of research.
To be clear, when the stock market or the S&P 500 index crashes, which happened in 2022, your portfolio balance is likely to follow suit if you invest heavily in S&P 500 ETFs. But in this case you will not be an outlier. You will just have to wait for the market to recover like everyone else. The advantage, however, is that you are not at risk of incurring excessive losses in your portfolio compared to the average investor.
The thought of losing money in a stock market crash is scary. But if you make an effort to maintain a diversified portfolio, you can minimize this risk to some extent.
Our best stockbrokers
We looked at data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of top stockbrokers. Some of these best-in-class picks offer valuable perks, including $0 stocks and ETF commissions. Get started and review our top stockbrokers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/buying-stocks/articles/suze-orman-says-you-wont-lose-everything-in-a-stock-market-crash-if-you-do-this/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suze Orman says you won’t lose everything in a stock market crash if you do this
- Inside the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
- World Renowned Clarinetist to Teach Apple Valley Students
- Star Contender Goa 2023, a table tennis carnival in India
- Antara Marwah shows off her baby bump at Fashion Week and dedicates her walk to her daughter Thea: “Have courage”
- Google Pixel Fold and 7a leaks reveal possible June launch
- SpaceX launches a cargo ship with 3 tons of supplies and equipment for the International Space Station
- Chile: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the southern biome at around 16:57 GMT on March 14.
- PM Modi holds meeting with several cabinet ministers in parliament
- Indonesian president checks readiness for ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo
- Hollywood Bowl Museum Los Angeles, California
- US stock market beats Europe in new quotes