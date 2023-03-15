Suze Orman says you won’t lose everything in a stock market crash if you do this

Now that’s reassuring.

Key points Many people are worried about a major stock market pullback.

You can alleviate this fear by maintaining a diverse mix of assets.

While you can diversify by buying stocks from different market segments, you might want to look into broad-market ETFs.

It’s fair to say that 2022 has been a tough year for stock market investors. And at this point, many people are still seeing losses in their brokerage accounts.

Meanwhile, we start 2023 with a fair share of lingering volatility. And there’s reason to believe things could get even tougher.

The Fed is not done fighting against high inflation. This could drive up borrowing costs for consumers to the point where spending would begin to decline in earnest, leading to an economic recession. And so if you’re worried about a near-term stock market crash, you might be in good company.

The good news, however, is that there is a simple step you can take to reduce the risk of losing a lot of money during a stock market crash. And if you’re not convinced, know that the person behind this advice is none other than finance guru Suze Orman.

Diversification is key

In a recent podcast episodeOrman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is to make sure your holdings are diversified across the board. When you spread your assets across multiple market sectors, you are less likely to lose money than if you focus on just one segment.

Just take a look at how dire the situation is in the tech sector in 2022. It’s no surprise that so many tech companies have made layoffs this year.

If you were heavily invested in technology, your portfolio probably took a hit last year. But if tech was just one of the nine segments you had money in, the damage might not have been so great.

How to diversify your portfolio

If you want to build a more diversified portfolio, just make sure you own assets in a range of market segments. But if that sounds like too much work, there might be an easier way to go about it – load up on broad market ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

ETFs are publicly traded funds, and there are different types you can buy. You can, for example, buy sector ETFs, such as energy or health ETFs. But that may not help you diversify your portfolio as much as you want.

That’s why broad-market ETFs might be a better bet. If you buy S&P 500 ETFs, you will effectively be investing in the 500 largest publicly traded companies. This means you’ll be exposed to a range of market segments, but without having to do a ton of research.

To be clear, when the stock market or the S&P 500 index crashes, which happened in 2022, your portfolio balance is likely to follow suit if you invest heavily in S&P 500 ETFs. But in this case you will not be an outlier. You will just have to wait for the market to recover like everyone else. The advantage, however, is that you are not at risk of incurring excessive losses in your portfolio compared to the average investor.

The thought of losing money in a stock market crash is scary. But if you make an effort to maintain a diversified portfolio, you can minimize this risk to some extent.