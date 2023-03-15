What is quadruple witchcraft in the stock market?





Trading in stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures increases in four special sessions per year. This rapid aggregation of transactions makes the prices of these derivatives more unstable and volatile. Here’s why it’s happening and how it’s impacting stock markets. Stocks and bonds might be what comes to mind when we think of the stock market; but stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures are listed securities that are so popular with investors that markets have special hours to trade them on third Friday of March, June, September and December. “Witching” is where contracts expire simultaneously, causing trade to surge in the last hour. Due to unusual price movements, the sessions are dubbed the Quadruple Hour of the Witch, or Freaky Friday in stock market jargon. Knowing how stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single stock futures work will help you understand the “witchcraft”. What securities are traded during the Quadruple Hour of Witchcraft? Choice An option is a derivative contract whose value is attached to another underlying asset. It gives investors the right, but not the obligation, to trade a security at a pre-determined price on its expiration date. The investor pays a premium to hold the option. The underlying asset of an option can be a stock or a stock market index. For stock options, imagine a company’s shares are trading at $20 each. You pay a premium of 5 euros for the right to buy the shares within a certain period of time at 22 euros each. If the price of the stock is higher than the sum of the premium and the option price (ie 5 + 22 euros) at the expiry of the contract, you can receive a return if you buy the stock. Index options are similar, but consider the price change of an entire stock index (for example, the IBEX 35 in Spain and the Dow Jones in the United States). Futures contracts A futures contract is also a derivative whose price is indexed to an underlying asset. This can be not only on stocks and stock indices (this is what we explain here), but also on loans, deposits, commodities and other assets. In a futures contract, a buyer and a seller agree to trade a financial product in the “future”. They set the price and the date of payment in advance. Unlike an option, a futures contract will trade on its agreed terms and conditions. If you are convinced that the price of a company’s stock will rise and you buy futures contracts on its stock, you ensure that you get those stocks at their current price, even if you can buy them at a later date. while the contract is still in force. When the contract expires, the buyer and seller must keep their end of the bargain, for which they will have provided a guarantee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.santander.com/en/stories/stockmarket-witching-hour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos