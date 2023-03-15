TerrAscend Applies to Listing of Common Shares on Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ – TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend“or the”Business“) announced today that it has applied for listing of the common shares of the Company (the “Ordinary actions“) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“). In connection with the Company’s proposed listing on the TSX, and in order to qualify for the minimum listing requirements of the TSX, the Company plans to implement an internal reorganization (the “ReorganizationThe reorganization will require the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The listing of the Common Shares on the TSX remains subject to review by the TSX and is dependent on the fulfillment of all listing and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that the Company will complete the reorganization and listing on the TSX as currently proposed.

“While United States As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, we are grateful for the leadership of the TSX in providing issuers with reasonable oversight and regulation in a complex industry to ensure investor protection and capital market integrity. We look forward to the opportunity to list on the TSX in the near future, said Jason WildExecutive Chairman of TerrAscend.”

Further details regarding the reorganization will be provided prior to the mailing of the proxy statement for the Company’s annual general meeting. In the meantime, the common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol “TER” and the OTCQX market in United States under the symbol “TRSSF”. TerrAscend is committed Cassels-Brock & Blackwell LLP as outside legal and strategic counsel to the Company in connection with the Company’s reorganization and proposed listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

As previously announced, TerrAscend will host a scheduled conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year ended results. December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 To 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 the same day after market close.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan And California and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail outlets as well as large-scale cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices produce consistent, high-quality cannabis, offering an industry-leading selection of products to the medical and legal adult markets. The company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in United States for, among other things, cultivating, distributing or possessing cannabis in United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, commercial activities related to cannabis in United States may form the basis of prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering laws.

Although the federal government’s approach to enforcing these laws in United States tends not to enforce laws against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state cannabis laws will not exempt TerrAscend from liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding that may be brought against TerrAscend. The application of federal laws in United States is a significant risk to TerrAscend’s business and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend under it may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this press release can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”. , “believe”, “intention”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based on a number of management estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions regarding current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this press release include statements regarding the Company’s intention to list the Common Shares on the TSX; the Company’s intention to complete the reorganization; the Company’s ability to obtain shareholder approval to effect the reorganization; and the Company’s ability to meet all listing and regulatory requirements of the TSX.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as the Company cannot guarantee that it will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks relating to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws relating to United States relating to cannabis operations in United States; and the risk factors set out in the most recent management report filed by the Company with the Canadian securities authorities and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022.

The statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. TerrAscend disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: regarding TerrAscend: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, 717-343-5386, [email protected]; Briana Chester, MATTIO Communications, 424-465-4419, [email protected]