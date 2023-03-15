Business
TerrAscend Applies to Listing of Common Shares on Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ – TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend“or the”Business“) announced today that it has applied for listing of the common shares of the Company (the “Ordinary actions“) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“). In connection with the Company’s proposed listing on the TSX, and in order to qualify for the minimum listing requirements of the TSX, the Company plans to implement an internal reorganization (the “ReorganizationThe reorganization will require the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The listing of the Common Shares on the TSX remains subject to review by the TSX and is dependent on the fulfillment of all listing and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that the Company will complete the reorganization and listing on the TSX as currently proposed.
“While United States As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, we are grateful for the leadership of the TSX in providing issuers with reasonable oversight and regulation in a complex industry to ensure investor protection and capital market integrity. We look forward to the opportunity to list on the TSX in the near future, said Jason WildExecutive Chairman of TerrAscend.”
Further details regarding the reorganization will be provided prior to the mailing of the proxy statement for the Company’s annual general meeting. In the meantime, the common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol “TER” and the OTCQX market in United States under the symbol “TRSSF”. TerrAscend is committed Cassels-Brock & Blackwell LLP as outside legal and strategic counsel to the Company in connection with the Company’s reorganization and proposed listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
As previously announced, TerrAscend will host a scheduled conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year ended results. December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023 To 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 the same day after market close.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan And California and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail outlets as well as large-scale cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices produce consistent, high-quality cannabis, offering an industry-leading selection of products to the medical and legal adult markets. The company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.
Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in United States for, among other things, cultivating, distributing or possessing cannabis in United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, commercial activities related to cannabis in United States may form the basis of prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering laws.
Although the federal government’s approach to enforcing these laws in United States tends not to enforce laws against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state cannabis laws will not exempt TerrAscend from liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding that may be brought against TerrAscend. The application of federal laws in United States is a significant risk to TerrAscend’s business and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend under it may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.
Forward-looking information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this press release can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”. , “believe”, “intention”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based on a number of management estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions regarding current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this press release include statements regarding the Company’s intention to list the Common Shares on the TSX; the Company’s intention to complete the reorganization; the Company’s ability to obtain shareholder approval to effect the reorganization; and the Company’s ability to meet all listing and regulatory requirements of the TSX.
Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as the Company cannot guarantee that it will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks relating to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws relating to United States relating to cannabis operations in United States; and the risk factors set out in the most recent management report filed by the Company with the Canadian securities authorities and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022.
The statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. TerrAscend disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCETerrAscend
For further information: regarding TerrAscend: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, 717-343-5386, [email protected]; Briana Chester, MATTIO Communications, 424-465-4419, [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/terrascend-applies-to-list-common-shares-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-827336484.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- H&M and Ariat join fashion retailers in launching resale marketplaces
- TerrAscend Applies to Listing of Common Shares on Toronto Stock Exchange
- Silicon Valley bank collapse rocks tech leaders and entrepreneurs
- Murder and Multiples; the true cost of easy money | Culture & Leisure
- ASU Football: Spring Ball Preview
- Google is pushing generative AI into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat and Slides
- Clashes break out in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan | World
- Donald Trump’s lawyer scrambles to change defense ahead of looming indictment
- Partygate inquiry: Boris Johnson will face questions from MPs next week in public | Political news
- Janelle Brown says goodbye to a beloved member of her family
- Cricket world stunned by humiliation in England after unprecedented bust
- Lululemon stock: expected to outperform peers (NASDAQ: LULU)