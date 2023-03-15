Trawell Co. represents the travel retail sector on the Stock Exchange

TraWell Co. Rudolph Gentile, founder of TraWell Co. Logo TraWell.com

Trawell Co., a global travel retail company operating 135 stores at 38 airports in 13 countries, tells the story of its listing on the Italian Stock Exchange.

It was amazing how underrepresented tourism and travel, one of the champions of Italian GDP creation, was in the Italian stock market index. — Rudolph Gentile, founder of Trawell Co.

It’s funny to think that Travel Tech was born at the same time as the internet. I know, says Rudolph Gentile, who founded Trawell Co. in 1997, because Telecom Italia, Italy’s historic telephone company, came to our first stores at Bologna, Venice, Naples and Verona airports when we were just starting out.

Trawell Co., formerly Safe Bag SpA, installed its first 56K modems to connect via the Internet, from the stores in the various airports to the head office near Varese. Their main service was to wrap passengers’ luggage to protect and insure them against theft, loss and damage.

That was before Osama bin Laden revolutionized the way we travel. Back then, people needed a solution against thieves and reckless airlines. The company has tried to introduce technology to its stores so that it can manage them remotely. Since they were selling small items in many places, they needed software to track and manage large-scale transactions. Today, the company operates 150 stores at 38 airports and in 13 countries.

It was the dawn of a new sub-segment of the economy, retail travel services, boosted by the broader airport and airline sector. According to Statista.com, the size of the global travel retail market is well over $60 billion and is expected to reach $175 billion by 2030.

“When it started,” says Gentile, “you could barely change money at the airport, and all the stores were selling goods, not services.”

But people needed more services to facilitate their journeys. As Trawell Co. began offering protection to passengers traveling to emerging countries, other services began to appear at airports: business centers, internet cafes, and massage parlors, among others.

Travelers talked with their wallets. In 2002, Trawell Co. added an insurance service to its packaging. This gave them a competitive edge which helped them become the market leader.

With the advent of mobile phones, customers could purchase services over the internet while at the airport, making the use of expensive airport outlets less important for selling services than goods. .

With the smartphone revolution, we moved to a hybrid model where we used airport locations for physical services (baggage wrapping) and the Internet for intangible services such as lost baggage concierge, Gentile recalls, describing the service that tracks and recovers delays and lost baggage through a nine-language speaking customer support center that is connected to the airlines baggage tracking system called SITA.

It was then that the company saw the potential for an IPO. In 2013, the company’s founder, Gentile, decided to introduce the company to the small cap segment of Borsa Italiana, which was just beginning to take its first steps in Italy. It was amazing to see how little tourism and travel, one of the champions of Italian GDP creation, was represented in the Italian stock market index, says Gentile

The COVID pandemic in 2021 showed Trawell Co. how important it was to get listed. When the pandemic hit, the group already had more than 200 employees and served more than 4 million customers worldwide.

These were tough years for everyone in the airport business, says Gentile. With planes grounded and airports empty, TraWell Co. faced an unprecedented crisis.”

But thanks to the listing, the company was able to retain its competitive advantage. Being the only publicly traded company in its industry has given it greater access to debt and equity financing. Additionally, the growth the listing had helped fund through global mergers and acquisitions meant the group was geographically diverse and could generate revenue in areas less affected by travel restrictions.

COVIDfrom a life-threatening crisis to a provider of new opportunities

In 2021, the company used the market for a capital raise and the issuance of warrants, and in 2022, as the world emerged from travel bans and air passenger numbers began to rise, calls for ‘airport bids to allocate retail space have also increased.

Guess what? said Gentile. Airports had learned an important lesson: they needed to pay more attention to the financial strength of their tenants. “And what better than to prefer listed companies to unlisted ones?

It was then that Trawell Co. embarked on a dual listing in the United States, where it generates half of its EBITDA. Trawell Co. chose to start trading on the OTCQX market, leveraging the strength of reporting and compliance required by their primary listing in Italy. It was a strategic decision for us, concludes Gentile. We wanted to be close to our customers and test their appetite as investors as well as users of our business.”

There are so many other great stories in the market and profitable companies like Trawell Co. that are not accessible to investors because they are not listed. Why is travel tech so underweight in the stock market?

Investors like to invest in airlines and airports, but these are capital-intensive sectors that operate assets over the long term, often through public concessions, and are highly dependent on the interest rate environment. ‘interest.

Even though the technology used for travel is still new to the stock market, a few companies like Tripadvisor, Lastminute.com, and eDreams have emerged. All of these companies reported negative EBITDA for the first half of 2022, despite trading at a higher EV/Revenue multiple (the industry average for this metric is 3.2x).

Meanwhile, in duty-free spaces, the merger of Dufry and Autogrill has reduced the number of companies investors can choose from to gain exposure to the high CAGR of the travel retail sector.

It therefore seems that it will take some time before the sector is properly represented on the stock market.