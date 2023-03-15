Pesticides in produce: Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 fruits and vegetables of 2023

Editor’s note: Subscribe to CNNs Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious, expert-backed food lifestyle that will improve your health for life.





Blueberries, loved by nutritionists for their anti-inflammatory properties, have joined fiber-rich green beans in recent years. dirty dozen non-organic products with the most pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit environmental health organization.

In the 2023 Buyer’s Guide to Pesticides in Fruits and Vegetablesresearchers analyzed data from tests on 46,569 samples of 46 fruits and vegetables conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture. Each year, a rotating list of products is tested by USDA staff members who wash, peel or scrub fruits and vegetables as consumers would before the food is screened for 251 different pesticides.

As in 2022, strawberries and spinach continued to hold the top two spots on the Dirty Dozen, followed by three greens, kale and mustard. Next come peaches, pears, nectarines, apples, grapes, peppers and hot peppers, and cherries. Blueberries and green beans were 11th and 12th on the list.

A total of 210 pesticides were found on the 12 foods, according to the report. Kale, collard greens and mustard had the highest number of different pesticides at 103 types followed by hot peppers and bell peppers at 101.

Some of the USDA tests show traces of pesticides long banned by the Environmental Protection Agency. Much stricter federal regulation and oversight of these chemicals is needed, the report said.

Pesticides are toxic by design, said Jane Houlihan, former senior vice president of research for the EWG. She did not participate in the report.

They are intended to harm living organisms, and this inherent toxicity has health implications for children, including potential risk of hormonal dysfunction, cancer and damage to brain and nervous system development, said Houlihan, who is now research director for Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an organization dedicated to reducing babies’ exposure to neurotoxic chemicals.

There is good news, however. Concerned consumers can consider choosing conventionally grown vegetables and fruits in EWGs Clean 15, a list of the least pesticide-tested crops, according to the report. Nearly 65% ​​of the foods on the list had no detectable levels of pesticides.

This year again, avocados lead the list of the least contaminated products of 2023, followed by sweet corn in second place. Pineapple, onions and papaya, frozen sugar snap peas, asparagus, honeydew melon, kiwi, cabbage, mushrooms, mangoes, sweet potatoes, watermelon and carrots made up the rest of the list.

Experts say being exposed to a variety of pesticide-free foods is especially important during pregnancy and throughout childhood. Developing children need the combined nutrients, but are also more affected by contaminants such as pesticides.

Exposure to pesticides during pregnancy can lead to an increased risk of birth defects, low birth weight and fetal death, American Academy of Pediatrics noted. Childhood exposure has been linked to problems with attention and learning, as well as cancer.

THE AAP suggests parents and caregivers check the buyer’s guide if he’s worried about his child’s exposure to pesticides.

Houlihan, director of Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, agrees: Every choice to reduce pesticides in food is a good choice for a child.

Nearly 90% of blueberry and green bean samples had concerning results, according to the report.

In 2016, the last time green beans were inspected, the samples contained 51 different pesticides, according to the report. The latest round of testing found 84 different pest killers and 6% of the samples tested positive for acephate, an insecticide banned for use in the vegetable in 2011 by the EPA.

A sample of non-organic green beans contained acephate at a level 500 times higher than the limit set by the EPA, said Alexis Temkin, an EWG toxicologist who specializes in toxic chemicals and pesticides.

When last tested in 2014, blueberries contained more than 50 different pesticides. Tests in 2020 and 2021 found 54 different pesticides at roughly the same amount. Two insecticides, phosmet and malathion, were found on nearly 10% of blueberry samples, although levels have been declining over the past decade.

Acephate, phosmet And malathion are organophosphates, which interfere with the normal functioning of the nervous system, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A high dose of these chemicals can cause difficulty breathing, nausea, decreased heart rate, vomiting, weakness, paralysis and seizures, the CDC said. If exposed for a prolonged period to smaller amounts, people may feel tired or weak, irritable, depressed or dizzy.

Why would the levels of certain pesticides be higher today than in the past?

We’ve been seeing declines in some pesticides since the early 1990s when the Food Quality Protection Act was put in place, Temkin said. But we’ve also seen increases in other pesticides that have been replaced in their place, which may not be safer. This is why there is a push towards an overall reduction in pesticide use.

Chris Novak, president and CEO of CropLife America, an industry association, told CNN the report deliberately misrepresents USDA data.

Farmers use pesticides to control insects and fungal diseases that threaten the health and safety of fruits and vegetables, Novak said by email. Misinformation about pesticides and various growing methods breeds hesitation and confusion, leading many consumers to forego fresh produce altogether.

The Institute of Food Technologists, an industry association, told CNN that the focus should be on meeting legal pesticide limits established by significant scientific consensus.

We all agree that the best-case scenario for pesticide residues would be as close to zero as possible and that there should be ongoing scientific efforts to further reduce residual pesticides, said IFT Science and Technology Director Bryan Hitchcock.

Many fruits and vegetables that contain high levels of pesticides are essential to a balanced diet, so don’t give them up. experts say. Instead, avoid most pesticides by choosing to eat organic versions of the most contaminated crops. Although organic foods aren’t more nutritious, the majority of them contain little or no pesticide residue, Temkin said.

If a person switches to an organic diet, pesticide levels in their urine drop quickly, Temkin told CNN. We see it over and over again.

If organic isn’t available or too expensive, I would definitely recommend peeling and washing thoroughly with water, Temkin said. Avoid detergents or other advertised items. Rinsing with water will reduce pesticide levels.

Additional advice washing products, provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, include: