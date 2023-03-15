Business
Casey and colleagues send letter highlighting lower drug costs for seniors
Letter to CMS requests information on lower part B of prescription drug co-insurance due to price gouging penalty created by IRA
washington d.c. Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) joined 21 senators in a demand for the Biden administration to publicize the effect of the Medicare Part B inflation rebate from Inflation Reduction Acts on coinsurance in the program.
We urge CMS to promptly provide the following information to help seniors on traditional Medicare and their families plan for lower cost sharing on their Part B drugs: (1) a list of common names of Part B drugs B from Medicare which will be subject to a coinsurance reduction on April 1, 2023; and (2) the percentage and amount of coinsurance reduction for each drug in Part B, wrote the senators. The high prices of Part B drugs set by manufacturers place a heavy burden on Medicare beneficiaries, as patients pay 20% of the cost of these drugs. The IRA penalizes inflated drug prices and reduces Part B cost sharing to combat this financial burden.
The letter, sent to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, comes as the Biden administration continues to implement the drug pricing provisions of the Drug Reduction Act. inflation.
The IRA protects Medicare beneficiaries who take Part B drugs (such as infusions and doctor-administered injections used to treat cancer and rheumatoid arthritis) if manufacturers continue to raise prices at rates higher than inflation by reducing coinsurance for Medicare beneficiaries taking these same drugs. Specifically, if the price Medicare faces for a Part B drug exceeds the amount the drug would have cost if the manufacturer’s price had only increased by the rate of inflation, then effective April 1, 2023, a Beneficiaries’ co-insurance will be calculated on the basis of 20% of the lower price (corrected for inflation). In other words, with the implementation of the IRA Part B co-insurance reduction, beneficiaries who rely on expensive clinic-administered drugs will experience lower cost sharing if drug prices increase more. faster than inflation. If the penalty is not applied, it means that the drug manufacturers have not increased their prices faster than inflation.
Senator Casey sent the letter along with US Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jon Tester (D-MT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) , Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Tom Carper (D-DE), Peter Welch (D-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Chris Murphy (D-CT).
The full letter is available here and lower.
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure
Administrative Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
7500 Security Boulevard
Baltimore, MD 21244
Dear Brooks-LaSure Administrator,
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes landmark provisions that will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for more than 60 million Americans covered by Medicare. Several provisions have already gone into effect, including a $35 cap on the monthly cost of insulin, a $0 copayment for adult vaccines, and penalties for pharmaceutical manufacturers when they raise the price. of their prescription drugs faster than the rate of inflation. We commend the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for implementing these important provisions, including releasing early guidance for Medicare Part B and Part D inflation reimbursements. Rebates penalize manufacturers if they increase Part B or Part D drug prices faster than inflation.
The IRA further protects Medicare beneficiaries who take Part B drugs (such as doctor-administered infusions and injections used to treat cancer and rheumatoid arthritis) if manufacturers continue to raise prices to rates above inflation by reducing coinsurance for Medicare beneficiaries taking these same drugs. Specifically, if the price Medicare faces for a Part B drug[1][1] exceeds the amount the drug would have cost if the manufacturer’s price had only increased by the rate of inflation, then effective April 1, 2023, a beneficiary coinsurance will be calculated based on 20% of the lower price (adjusted by depending on inflation). In other words, with the implementation of the IRA Part B co-insurance reduction, beneficiaries who rely on expensive clinic-administered drugs will experience lower cost sharing if drug prices increase more. faster than inflation.
We urge CMS to promptly provide the following information to help seniors on traditional Medicare and their families plan for lower cost sharing on their Part B drugs: (1) a list of common names of Part B drugs B from Medicare which will be subject to a coinsurance reduction on April 1, 2023; and (2) the percentage and amount of coinsurance reduction for each Part B drug.
The high prices of Part B drugs set by manufacturers place a heavy burden on Medicare beneficiaries, as patients pay 20% of the cost of these drugs. According to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), Medicare spent $42 billion on Part B drugs in 2021 alone. elderly people are also increasing considerably. The IRA penalizes inflated drug prices and reduces Part B cost sharing to combat this financial burden.
Manufacturers can only avoid Medicare’s inflation penalty if they reduce drug prices or slow price growth below the rate of inflation. Indeed, many manufacturers seem to be limiting their price increases since the enactment of IRAs. For medicines with price increases, the average list price increases for medicines in January 2023 were 5.4%. Over the past ten years to 2023, drug price increases have averaged 8.4%.[2][2] Reducing drug prices and moderating price growth will translate into real savings for Medicare and other types of health insurance patients as well as patients who remain uninsured.
Thank you for your continued commitment to fulfilling the IRA’s promise to reduce Medicare prescription drug costs for the elderly and disabled. We look forward to your prompt response.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.casey.senate.gov/news/releases/casey-colleagues-send-letter-highlighting-lower-drug-costs-for-seniors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
