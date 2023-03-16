Global selling resumes after Credit Suisse renews concerns; gold rallies

Credit Suisse shares plunge 24%

US data shows signs of economic weakness, curbing inflation

Treasury yields fall in fresh bout of turmoil

Oil prices fall more than $5 a barrel

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – Renewed concern gripped global markets on Wednesday as news that top investor Credit Suisse said it could not provide more help financial at the Swiss bank has caused its shares and global stocks in general to fall.

US inflation data showed signs of economic weakness and slowing inflation.

Yields on US Treasuries and Eurozone bonds fell on renewed turmoil in bank stocks and changing interest rate expectations. Gold prices renewed their recent rally as investors searched for safe havens.

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel to their lowest level in more than a year.

Concerns over continued instability in the banking sector and closely watched inflation data released on Wednesday raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could halt or slow rate hikes.

Shares of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) fell 24.2%, falling below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18), after the lender’s largest shareholder said it could not increase its stake above 10%, citing regulatory issues. US-listed shares of Credit Suisse hit a record high.

“The question that’s on everyone’s mind is: are we headed for another financial crisis?” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts. “That’s what’s driving the bus right now.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 280.83 points, or 0.87%, to 31,874.57; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 27.36 points, or 0.70%, to 3,891.93; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 5.90 points, or 0.05%, to 11,434.05.

Banking stocks tumbled, with big U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (CN) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) dragging the S&P 500 Banking Index (.SPXBK) down 3 .62%. The KBW Regional Banking Index (.KRX) fell 1.57%.

The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 49 countries, lost 1.34%.

Signs of calm and stability in bank stocks, which fell last week following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), gave way to further selling as Credit Suisse shares fell to record levels.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended the day down 3%, a day after recording its best day this year.

Investors rushed to safe havens. Germany’s two-year yield DE2YT=RR fell 51 basis points (bps) to 2.419%, putting it on track for its biggest daily decline since 1995.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.4623% from a previous close of 3.636%. The two-year yield, which rises on traders’ expectations of a hike in the fed funds rate, touched 3.8916% from a previous close of 4.225%.

US gold futures gained 1.1% to settle at $1,931.30. Spot prices last rose 0.84% ​​to $1,918.04 an ounce at 4:46 p.m. EDT (2046 GMT).

“Credit Suisse stock price is down and government bonds are recovering thanks to that. Still very buoyed by the perceived health of the banking sector, but this time in Europe,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rate strategist at ING.

The European Central Bank is still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, given high inflation, a source close to its Governing Council told Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.6%, after slipping 1.7% on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei index was flat (.N225) while an index of Japanese banks, which slipped 8% this week, jumped more than 3% (.IBNKS.T).

As recently as last week, markets braced for the return of sharp interest rate hikes from the Fed, but the rapid collapse of SVB has changed those expectations. Traders are now expecting equal odds of a 25 basis point rate hike and pause at the Fed’s March meeting.

Retail sales fell 0.4% last month, the US Commerce Department said on Wednesday, broadly in line with expectations. January data was revised up to show growth of 3.2% instead of 3.0% as previously reported.

“The real takeaway here for the Fed meeting is that if the inflation problem isn’t solved, the Fed is saying it has more immediate problems,” McMillan said. “They’ll probably go with 25 basis points, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them flat.”

The euro was 1.5% weaker on the day at $1.0575, having lost 0.01% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies other major trading partners, was up at 104.74.

In commodities, both crude benchmarks hit their lowest since December 2021 and fell for three straight days. Brent crude, the global benchmark, settled down $3.76, or 4.9%, at $73.69 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.72, or 5.2%, to $67.61, topping the $70 and $68 technical levels and extending the sell-off.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Naomi Rovnick in London

