- Credit Suisse shares plunge 24%
- US data shows signs of economic weakness, curbing inflation
- Treasury yields fall in fresh bout of turmoil
- Oil prices fall more than $5 a barrel
Business
Global selling resumes after Credit Suisse renews concerns; gold rallies
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – Renewed concern gripped global markets on Wednesday as news that top investor Credit Suisse said it could not provide more help financial at the Swiss bank has caused its shares and global stocks in general to fall.
US inflation data showed signs of economic weakness and slowing inflation.
Yields on US Treasuries and Eurozone bonds fell on renewed turmoil in bank stocks and changing interest rate expectations. Gold prices renewed their recent rally as investors searched for safe havens.
Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel to their lowest level in more than a year.
Concerns over continued instability in the banking sector and closely watched inflation data released on Wednesday raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could halt or slow rate hikes.
Shares of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) fell 24.2%, falling below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18), after the lender’s largest shareholder said it could not increase its stake above 10%, citing regulatory issues. US-listed shares of Credit Suisse hit a record high.
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
“The question that’s on everyone’s mind is: are we headed for another financial crisis?” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts. “That’s what’s driving the bus right now.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 280.83 points, or 0.87%, to 31,874.57; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 27.36 points, or 0.70%, to 3,891.93; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 5.90 points, or 0.05%, to 11,434.05.
Banking stocks tumbled, with big U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (CN) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) dragging the S&P 500 Banking Index (.SPXBK) down 3 .62%. The KBW Regional Banking Index (.KRX) fell 1.57%.
The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 49 countries, lost 1.34%.
Signs of calm and stability in bank stocks, which fell last week following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), gave way to further selling as Credit Suisse shares fell to record levels.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended the day down 3%, a day after recording its best day this year.
Investors rushed to safe havens. Germany’s two-year yield DE2YT=RR fell 51 basis points (bps) to 2.419%, putting it on track for its biggest daily decline since 1995.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.4623% from a previous close of 3.636%. The two-year yield, which rises on traders’ expectations of a hike in the fed funds rate, touched 3.8916% from a previous close of 4.225%.
US gold futures gained 1.1% to settle at $1,931.30. Spot prices last rose 0.84% to $1,918.04 an ounce at 4:46 p.m. EDT (2046 GMT).
“Credit Suisse stock price is down and government bonds are recovering thanks to that. Still very buoyed by the perceived health of the banking sector, but this time in Europe,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rate strategist at ING.
The European Central Bank is still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, given high inflation, a source close to its Governing Council told Reuters.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.6%, after slipping 1.7% on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei index was flat (.N225) while an index of Japanese banks, which slipped 8% this week, jumped more than 3% (.IBNKS.T).
As recently as last week, markets braced for the return of sharp interest rate hikes from the Fed, but the rapid collapse of SVB has changed those expectations. Traders are now expecting equal odds of a 25 basis point rate hike and pause at the Fed’s March meeting.
Retail sales fell 0.4% last month, the US Commerce Department said on Wednesday, broadly in line with expectations. January data was revised up to show growth of 3.2% instead of 3.0% as previously reported.
“The real takeaway here for the Fed meeting is that if the inflation problem isn’t solved, the Fed is saying it has more immediate problems,” McMillan said. “They’ll probably go with 25 basis points, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them flat.”
The euro was 1.5% weaker on the day at $1.0575, having lost 0.01% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies other major trading partners, was up at 104.74.
In commodities, both crude benchmarks hit their lowest since December 2021 and fell for three straight days. Brent crude, the global benchmark, settled down $3.76, or 4.9%, at $73.69 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.72, or 5.2%, to $67.61, topping the $70 and $68 technical levels and extending the sell-off.
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Naomi Rovnick in London, editing by Christina Fincher, Angus MacSwan and Richard Chang
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-03-15/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dozens of Maori and New Zealand words added to Oxford English Dictionary – BBC News
- Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023
- Actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopdi of Nukkad, dies at 71
- Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja
- In typical Dolly fashion, the flowers used at her Dollywood celebration help spread encouragement
- 1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest
- Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs
- Pakistani police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan to Thursday, easing unrest
- Donald Trump says the Queen, Diana and Oprah Winfrey kissed me in private letters
- Prez Erdogan hints that Turkey may ratify Finland’s NATO membership
- Leaked messages intensify BBC’s political impartiality crisis
- I’m a lazy fashionista, says Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri