Stock exchanges freeze shares of groups promoting Patanjali Foods





The National Stock Exchange and BSE froze shares held by Patanjali Foods Ltd (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd) promoter groups for failing to meet public shareholding requirements within the stipulated time frame. The freeze will be applicable until the minimum public shareholding requirements are met in accordance with SEBI regulations. The 21 entities on which the exchanges imposed restrictions include Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd, Patanjali Renewable Energy Private Ltd and Patanjali Agro India Private Ltd. Also Read: SEBI May Stop Incentivizing MF Distributors in 15 Small Towns The company said that the corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated against the company by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench in 2017. Further, the resolution plan submitted by a consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was approved by NCLT on July 24, 2019. In order to comply with the above-mentioned provision, the company made a supplemental public offering (FPO) in March 2022 and issued 6,61,53,846 equity shares of 2 each with a premium of 648 per share totaling 4,300 crore whereby the public participation was increased to 19.18 percent. As a result, the company had to increase its public stake from 19.18 percent to 25 percent. While the company’s management was discussing various ways and methods to increase its public stake, in the meantime, the company received an email from the stock exchanges freezing the shareholding of Promoters and the Promoter Group, the company said in scholarship file. SHARE Copy link

Posted on March 15, 2023

