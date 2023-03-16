Business
Asian stocks fall after Wall St sinks on fresh banking fears
BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after Wall Street tumbled following the fall in Credit Suisse shares revived fears of a possible banking crisis following the bankruptcy of two US lenders.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all fell, reversing Wednesday’s gains. Oil prices rose slightly.
Wall Street’s benchmark, the S&P 500, lost 0.7% on Wednesday after falling as much as 2.1% at one point following a 30% drop in Credit Suisses stock price. This has fueled concerns about the soundness of global banks which are strained by interest rate hikes to quell inflation.
Credit Suisse’s fall is shaking already fragile investor sentiment, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.
Major banks in Asia were hit by strong selling. Shares of Japans Mizuho Bank fell 3.9% while Resona Holdings, Japan’s No. 5 bank, fell 4.8%. In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Plc lost 2.5% and HSBC fell 2.5%.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% to 3,250.63 after government data on Wednesday showed China’s economy is recovering slower than expected after virus controls were lifted.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 0.9% at 26,974.39 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 1.3% at 19,297.81.
The Kospi in Seoul was down 0.2% at 2,375.12 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.5% at 6,964.80.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,891.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% to 31,874.57 after losing more than 2% at one point. The Nasdaq composite recovered from a sharp decline to close up 0.1% at 11,434.05.
Markets recouped some of their losses on Wednesday after the Swiss central bank said it could provide aid to Credit Suisse if needed, and the bank said it would exercise the option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion).
Credit Suisse has been battling issues for years, including losses it suffered from the 2021 collapse of investment firm Archegos Capital.
Its share price tumble has reignited worries about financial industries after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the second and third biggest US bank failures in history.
On Wall Street, banking stocks plunged on Monday, rallied on Tuesday and fell again on Wednesday.
First Republic Bank fell 21.4%, a day after climbing 27%. JPMorgan Chase slipped 4.7%.
Banks are struggling after the Federal Reserve’s fastest round of rate hikes in decades drove down the prices of assets on their balance sheets.
In his annual letter to investors, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to earlier eras of rising rates that led to dramatic financial extinctions, such as the years-long savings and loan crisis.
We don’t yet know if the consequences of easy money and regulatory changes will ripple through the entire U.S. regional banking industry (similar to the S&L crisis) with more foreclosures and closures to come, he wrote.
Stress in the financial system could cause the Fed to suspend rate hikes at its meeting next week or at least refrain from the larger rate hike it potentially signaled. But inflation at 6% in February is still well above the Fed’s 2% target.
Weaker-than-expected economic reports released on Wednesday may have eased some of those concerns.
One showed that inflation at the wholesale level slowed much more last month than economists expected. It remains high at 4.6% over the previous year, but it was better than the 5.4% expected.
Other data showed that US spending at retailers fell more than expected last month. Such data could raise fears of a recession on the horizon, but it could also ease some pressures on inflation in the short term.
The yield on two-year Treasury bills, or the difference between its market price and the payment at maturity, narrowed by an unusually wide margin to 3.89% from 4.25% on Tuesday so that prices were rising.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 39 cents to $68.00 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.72 on Wednesday to $67.61. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 46 cents to $74.15 a barrel in London. It lost $3.76 to $73.69 the previous session.
The dollar fell to 132.76 yen from 133.46 yen on Wednesday. The euro gained $1.0596 from $1.0586.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stocks-economy-china-banks-svb-fed-crude-f3e78bc438027148ee1302b003c6a8a8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dozens of Maori and New Zealand words added to Oxford English Dictionary – BBC News
- Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023
- Actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopdi of Nukkad, dies at 71
- Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja
- In typical Dolly fashion, the flowers used at her Dollywood celebration help spread encouragement
- 1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest
- Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs
- Pakistani police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan to Thursday, easing unrest
- Donald Trump says the Queen, Diana and Oprah Winfrey kissed me in private letters
- Prez Erdogan hints that Turkey may ratify Finland’s NATO membership
- Leaked messages intensify BBC’s political impartiality crisis
- I’m a lazy fashionista, says Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri