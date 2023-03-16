CEEE Stock Game | UDaily

Students from Gallaher Elementary School, Cab Calloway School of the Arts and Newark Charter School were honored at the 2022 Stock Market Game (SMG) virtual reception held recently. Offered by the University of Delawares Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (CEEE) At Alfred Lerner College of Commerce and EconomicsThe SMG is a 10-week educational financial simulation sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and funded by the Investor Protection Unit of the Delaware Department of Justice with support from WSFS.

Last fall, nearly 1,200 students across 380 teams invested nearly $100,000 in stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The competition challenged students to develop their portfolios as much as possible. On January 19, the winning teams and their coaches were honored at the virtual awards reception.

Marion Jacobs, CEEE Stock Market Game Coordinator, kicked off the reception

Those teams easily outperformed the S&P 500, something sophisticated investors often can’t do, she said. More importantly, they discovered the world of investing.

Students Emmalyn Kober, Phoenix Ojofeitimi and Levi Trent from Gallaher Elementary School placed first in the elementary division. Guided by teacher Christel Skaug, the team returned $11,293, which outpaced S&P growth by more than 5.5%.

Kober described the teams method, saying: We checked actions to see what was good for us so we didn’t downgrade. It took us a little while to find some good options, but once we did, we invested heavily.

Led by teacher Sverrir Georgsson, Calloway School of the Arts students Chetan Kasukurthi and Sienna Rae Hooper earned first place in the middle school division. They returned $19,310, which outpaced the S&P’s growth by almost 13.5%.

First, we invested in smaller companies that generally have higher growth rates, Kasukurthi said. After making money, we moved on to bigger companies, like NVIDIA. We also made sure to look for models at similar companies.

Newark Charter School students Alexander Barry and Tyler Alvarez placed first in the high school division earning a return of $138,475. Led by Professor Justin Miller, the team outpaced S&P growth by more than 133% during the competition.

Barry said that in the process we started looking at different investment strategies, researching stocks and the best technical indicators. Then we started investing in these and thought we should go for shorter-term stocks. After looking at a bunch of trends, I noticed that stocks like this would shoot up, then tend to come back down and balance out the next day. So we looked for stocks that had major changes, like a 100% rally, and then sold them short expecting them to rebound, which in fact happened most of the time.

Alvarez provided more information.

We focused heavily on medical stock because it had the best chance of success, Alvarez said. We also found and used the TradingView website. There is an AI section on the site which gives a prediction for different time periods in the future. We first tested it for a short time and found it to be solid. For the next two weeks, we just followed the AI ​​stock predictions. We just got out, cut our losses and moved on to not lose too much.

Carlos Asarta, Director James B. O’Neill of CEEE, thanked Chief Special Investigator Craig Weldon and Director Jillian Lazar and congratulated the winning teams.

I want to congratulate you all for the work you have done, Asarta said. The strategies you have found, the research you have done, and the relationship you have with your teachers. You learn very important skills that you will have for the rest of your life.