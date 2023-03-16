Dow, stocks plunge as Credit Suisse triggers new bank sell-off





Stocks spared losses late on Wednesday, but the Dow Jones and S&P 500 still closed lower as Credit Suisse troubles rekindled fears of a banking crisis, eclipsing bets on a lower rate hike this month. -this. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.83 points, or 0.9%, to 31,874.57, the Nasdaq fell 0.1% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.7%. “We’re seeing movement in the headlines, but not serious headlines, which is good. … I don’t think we’re at the stage of 2008-2009 as far as the contagion stuff is concerned,” the co said. -Trading Director of Themis Trading, Joe Saluzzi. US-listed shares of Credit Suisse slid 24% to a record high, after the Swiss bank’s biggest investor said it was unable to provide more financial aid to the lender. Fueling hopes of less hawkish Fed policy, data shows retail sales fell 0.4% last month from 3.2% growth in January, while economists polled by Reuters s were expecting a contraction of 0.3%. A separate report showed that producer prices fell unexpectedly in February and that the rise in prices in January was not as large as initially thought, offering some signs of hope in the fight against inflation.





Traders now see equal odds of a 25 basis point rate hike and pause at the Fed’s March meeting. Reuters The data comes at a time when the collapse of SVB Financial and its counterpart Signature Bank had already stoked fears about the health of other banks, stoking hopes that the Fed would avoid sharp rate hikes in its next meeting to ensure financial stability. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell to 3.47%, while that on two-year notes, which best reflects interest rate expectations, fell to 3.87%, but was out of session lows after the data. Traders now see equal odds of a 25 basis point rate hike and pause at the Fed’s March meeting. While reassurances and emergency measures from US authorities helped regional banks rebound in the previous session, lenders nearly erased those gains in early trade. Follow The Post’s coverage of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse First Republic Bankfell 2% while its counterpart PacWest Bancorpslid 13%. Big banks including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup fell between 4% and 5%. “Anything negative from a highly visible institution, in this case Credit Suisse, will ripple through the financial sector,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities. “Given all the turmoil with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, expectations have risen significantly whether the Fed will keep rates unchanged, or perhaps raise them (by) 25 basis points.” Wall Street rallied in the previous session after a much-anticipated inflation report showed slowing consumer price growth in February, raising hopes for a lower rate hike in February. the end of the March 22 Federal Reserve meeting. Shares of Charles Schwab rose 5.1%, a day after its chief executive said the company had enough cash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/03/15/dow-stocks-plunge-as-credit-suisse-sparks-fresh-bank-selloff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related