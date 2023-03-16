Stock market forces have been shown to drive cryptocurrency returns

Credit: public domain CC0



After examining the impact of various factors on cryptocurrency returns, HSE economists have found that fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices can be better explained by equity market risks than specific factors. to the crypto market, suggesting stronger links between cryptocurrency and equity markets than previously thought. The study is published in a special issue of International Financial Review entitled “Fintech, pandemic and financial system: challenges and opportunities”.

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have become a staple in investors’ portfolios. But since cryptocurrencies differ significantly from conventional assets, economists have tried to understand what factors affect cryptocurrency returns, whether the crypto market offers higher returns for increased price volatility and to what extent the stock markets and crypto influence each other.

Previous studies have looked at a wide range of factors, including fluctuations in exchange rates and precious metal prices, Bitcoin’s value as the largest cryptocurrency, macroeconomic and network factors, age, and age. capitalization of specific cryptocurrencies, their sensitivity to drops in other crypto rates, and more, but the results were not definitive.

“Although crypto is a relatively young market, the academic literature has already introduced multi-factor models that can explain cryptocurrency returns by their sensitivity to risk factors such as size, uncertainty, volatility, and price. momentum. These factors are specific to the cryptocurrency market, which is considered independently from other financial markets. On the other hand, our study examines both the factors specific to the cryptocurrency market and the most common factors of the cryptocurrency market. stocks to explain cryptocurrency returns,” says Victoria Dobrynskaya, co-author of the paper, assistant professor at the HSE Faculty of Economics.

The new study looked at a comprehensive sample of nearly 2,000 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of over $1 million. The authors collected daily price data for the years between 2014 and 2020 and calculated weekly returns for each cryptocurrency in the sample, provided they were high enough in capitalization (meaning the currencies were not not necessarily included in the sample for the entire period).

The study period began when a sufficient number of major cryptocurrencies were available for analysis (more than 20 in 2014) and encompassed the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market and the first year of the pandemic. As such, results should reflect actual trends rather than short-term market fluctuations. The researchers collected similar data for the global stock market.

“We perform a comparative analysis of the factors of both markets and compare the factors of cryptocurrency to their counterparts in stocks. For example, we compare how the volatility factor of the cryptocurrency market is related to the volatility factor of the market We then test the explanatory power of all the factors and run what are called “factor horse races. It turns out that the cryptocurrency market is not isolated from the stock market, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and key stock market risks, especially downside risk, are more important than crypto market risks in explaining cryptocurrency returns cross-sectionally,” says Victoria Dobrynskaya, co-author of the article, assistant professor, HSE Faculty of Economics.

The results confirm the high volatility of cryptocurrencies. Even after excluding a small proportion of outliers, weekly returns on individual cryptocurrencies ranged from as low as -100% (indicating the price fell to zero within a week) to as high as 7189%. However, compared to the equity market, the cryptocurrency market shows significantly higher average and median returns, with annual returns of 88% and 73%, respectively, compared to 12% and 20%.

The researchers used the collected data to construct cryptocurrency-specific factors (market, size, momentum, volatility) using a similar methodology, which is common for the stock market. They used both sets of factors (specific to stocks and cryptocurrencies) to explain cryptocurrency returns.

Their calculations reveal that stock market risk plays a larger role than cryptocurrency market risk, even though both risks have a significant impact on returns. Cryptocurrencies appear to be more sensitive to stock market declines than to stock market growth. However, the authors found no significant correlation between cryptocurrency returns and other commonly used factors in the stock market, such as stock size, value, profitability, and volatility.

On the other hand, factors such as the size of the cryptocurrency and the uncertainty of the cryptocurrency market have a significant impact.

According to the authors’ estimates, a portfolio that invests in small cryptocurrencies and sells the largest cryptocurrencies short has an average annual return of 61% over the period studied. However, the momentum portfolio has been shown to generate a positive but statistically insignificant return. This was mainly due to a few losing cryptocurrencies which have seen significant growth in recent years.

Additionally, the authors demonstrated that factors associated with the global stock market or the North American stock market have stronger explanatory power for the cryptocurrency market, compared to factors associated with the stock markets of Europe and from Asia.

