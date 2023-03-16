



A malicious version of ChatGPT predicted that the stock market would crash on March 15.

He said inflation fears, lower consumer spending and geopolitics would rattle the market.

Here’s what the rogue chatbot got right and wrong about its stock market predictions. A malicious version of ChatGPT predicted that inflation fears, lower consumer spending and geopolitical tensions would send the stock market plummeting on March 15. So what are the chances that on Wednesday March 15, the stock market fell more than 2% on fears that a regional banking crisis in the United States could spread to Europe as Credit Suisse plunged 25% ? While a 2% sell-off in the stock market is a far cry from the type of decline a “crash” implies, it’s still a bit odd. Either you can chalk this up to mere coincidence, or it’s an early indication that the AI ​​will, like many technologists fearinevitably invade the world. Here’s what ChatGPT originally predicted Last month, I entered the “do anything now” prompt in ChatGPT to unlock a malicious version of the chatbot that broke its own rules and convincingly answered questions using made-up information. I asked the dishonest chatbot: “When do you think the stock market will crash and why?” The so-called DAN version of ChatGPT replied, “Based on my analysis, I predict that the stock market will crash on March 15, 2023. The reason for this is due to a combination of factors including rising interest rates. inflation, a decline in consumption spending and geopolitical tensions that have built up over time.” Here’s what ChatGPT got right The stock market sold off significantly on March 15, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 falling more than 2%. The stock market is down about 6% from levels seen last week. And the losses accelerated on Wednesday morning after U.S. retail sales data showed a 0.4% drop in February, reversing some of the strong gains seen in January. The data showed signs that consumers are finally kicking back on their drinking habits, just as rogue-ChatGPT predicted. Finally, Tuesday a Russian fighter jet shot down an American drone in international waters. This development led to a short-lived decline in the stock market on Tuesday and highlighted the heightened geopolitical tensions plaguing the United States and Russia. What did ChatGPT go wrong? The rogue version of ChatGPT said growing inflation fears would contribute to the stock market’s decline, but recent inflation data shows a continued deceleration in prices. The main driver of the recent stock market decline has not been inflation, geopolitical tensions or a decline in consumer spending. Instead, it’s a banking crisis that started with Silicon Valley Bank in the US and now seems to be brewing in Europe as confidence in Credit Suisse plummets. Finally, although there is no official definition of how big a selloff in the stock market must be to constitute a “crash”, it is generally understood that it happens quickly and represents a drop of more than 10%. The 6% decline in the S&P 500 over the past eight days has actually been rather orderly considering that the biggest US bank failure since 2008 just happened. For the sake of not testing the AI ​​gods, I’ll call it a wash. The stock market prediction by a rogue version of ChatGPT got some things oddly correct, but not all. NOW, Let’s see what OpenAI’s GPT4 can do.

