5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday March 15
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. More fuss
So much for this rebound. After bank stocks helped lead a turnaround on Wall Street on Tuesday, even after Moody’s downgraded the entire sector to negative, they fell again in pre-market trade on Wednesday in the US overseas, the market action was already fully effective, and it wasn’t pretty. Swiss credit Shares plunged in Europe after its biggest backer, the Saudi National Bank, said it would no longer provide aid, prompting a sell-off. “The Silicon Valley Bank failure has spilled over to the European stock market,” wrote a Citi strategist. Follow live market updates.
2. SVB DOJ, SEC Testing
A Silicon Valley Bank office is seen in Tempe, Arizona on March 14, 2023.
Rebecca Noble | AFP | Getty Images
The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. That should come as no surprise, given that it was the biggest banking meltdown since the 2008 financial crisis. While the probes are still in their infancy, NBC News reported that federal investigators look into the stock sales that SVB executives made before the failure of the pro-tech bank. CEO Greg Becker and other executives have cashed in a total of $84 million in stock over the past two years. Critics have also targeted the bank’s executives for taking bonuses just before regulators shut it down.
3. The US-Russian collision sounds the alarm
An MQ-9 Reaper drone similar to one that was involved in an encounter with Russian warplanes over the Black Sea.
John Moore | Getty Images
Talk about terrible timing. Markets and economies were already on edge due to problems in the banking sector and central banks’ fight against inflation. So it didn’t help when a A Russian fighter jet collided with an American Reaper drone on Tuesday over the Black Sea, which borders both Russia and Ukraine. The drone crashed and US officials blamed the “reckless” behavior of the Russian pilots. The Russians, in turn, blamed the United States, saying the drone was “deliberately and provocatively moving into Russian territory with its transponders turned off.” Read live war updates.
4. Ohio sues Norfolk Southern
General view of the derailment site of a train carrying hazardous waste, in East Palestine, Ohio, United States, March 2, 2023.
Alan freed | Reuters
The East Palestine, Ohio trail derailment will haunt this community for a long time. South Norfolk won’t be able to shake it either. Ohio sued the railroad on Tuesday over the derailment in early February of a train carrying toxic materials near the state’s border with Pennsylvania. Several state and federal authorities are already investigating the derailment. The CEO of Norfolk Southern, meanwhile, apologized and pledged to help clean up and support the community. But he and other authorities said it was safe to live in eastern Palestine. However, cleaners and local residents fell ill. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he also felt some discomfort at the site.
5. A regional sports titan asks for protection
The Ohio Cup trophy above a Bally Sports logo prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
George Kubas | Diamond Pictures | Getty Images
Diamond Sports, the largest U.S. owner of regional sports networks, has filed a claim Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday night. Diamond said he plans to continue showing local NHL, NBA and MLB games across his 19 networks under the Bally Sports brand, even as he restructures his $8 billion debt load. of dollars. Diamond is an unconsolidated and independently managed subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which bought the networks from Disney in 2019. Much of the indebtedness came from that deal. Diamond’s case comes as the NHL and NBA regular seasons draw to a close, with opening day of the baseball season taking place March 30.
