MyntFund opens a symbolic exchange for companies and unlisted investors





MyntFund, the parent company of MyntCoin, recently announced the launch of MyntExchange in the first quarter of 2023, which marks the birth of an innovative financial platform for cryptocurrency.

This platform will provide capital solutions for private companies and retail investors, and will be the first common exchange. MyntExchange aims to revolutionize the way businesses and retailers deal with crypto, by merging public digital stock exchanges and the private buying and trading of shares of unlisted companies. By tokenizing equity and offering it to investors through MyntExchange, located in Iceland, companies can be helped to raise capital. MyntExchange enables incessant trading in an illiquid asset class and hosts a wide range of asset classes across all industries. The platform has no minimum investment, low trading fees, immediate settlements and competitive listing fees. With Iceland’s regulatory approval, MyntExchange is the pioneering and diverse platform that will become crucial for investing in cryptocurrency. The creation of MyntExchange, along with two complementary tokens and underlying investment funds, makes the MYNT blockchain-based cryptocurrency ecosystem incredibly progressive and inventive. The MYNT security token is backed by fundamental funds and/or equity assets, allowing MYNT investors to hold a wide variety of real assets, along with the safety and security of the blockchain. Businesses that receive investments from MyntFund allow members of the MYNT community to purchase goods and other services with the MYNT payment token, thereby expanding the MYNT community, ecosystem, and utility of the tokens. The MYNT payment token will be made available to all users and members of the MYNT ecosystem, which can then be used to purchase goods and services from partner companies within the MYNT ecosystem, taking advantage of the speed and security of the blockchain during payments. . Partnering with and funding companies carefully chosen by MyntFund, based on various analytical factors including, but not limited to, past performance of the company, regulatory status, performance expectations, level of risk, independent rating, dividend payment status and fees, will offer goods and services to the MYNT community while being required to accept the MYNT payment token for said goods and services. This will still mount MYNT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.finextra.com/pressarticle/96125/myntfund-opens-tokensised-stock-exchange-for-unlisted-companies-and-investors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related