1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest

It’s a trying time to be an investor, so if you’re feeling anxious about the stock market, you’re not alone.

Several recent events have many investors worried, including the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and crypto exchange FTX, as well as threats of a coming recession. The general volatility of the market over the past year has also worried many people, and it may be tempting to hit the pause button on investing right now.

Sometimes that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In other cases, however, you are better off continuing to invest despite these troubling events. Here’s how to decide what to do.

When to Consider Avoiding the Market: You Don’t Have an Emergency Fund

If you’re a long-term investor, the volatility over the coming weeks or months isn’t too much of a concern. As long as you leave your money in the market until prices recover, you can just weather the storm without incurring any losses.

But if you invest all your available money and then face an unexpected expense, it could get expensive.

No one knows for sure how the market will perform in the short term, and there is a chance that stock prices will fall further. If prices drop and you suddenly need the money you’ve invested, you may have no choice but to sell your investments at a discount and lock in those losses.

If you plan to continue investing now, it’s wise to make sure you have at least a few months of savings in an emergency fund. This way, if you face an unexpected expense, you can cover it without having to touch your investments.

Why now might be a good time to invest

1. Prices are lower

If your finances are in good shape and you have a healthy emergency fund, now may be a great time to invest, even if more volatility is on the way.

Stock prices are lower than they have been in a long time. Some stocks are down 50% or more from their highs of a year or two ago, meaning now is the time to stock up on quality investments at a much lower cost.

It can be daunting to invest during market lows, especially if prices fall further. But this strategy can save you a lot of money over time. If you only invest when the market is booming, you are paying a premium on your stocks and spending far more than necessary in the long run.

2. You can set yourself up for lucrative income

Buying during crises can also put you in an excellent position to see significant returns when the market inevitably rebounds.

For example, suppose you invested in Amazon in 2008, at the height of the Great Recession. By then, its price had fallen over 65% from its peak, and it might not have seemed like the best time to buy.

But if you had bought during the low point and simply held your investment, you would have seen returns of over 370% in the next two years alone. In five years, those returns would have skyrocketed to 935%

Of course, not all businesses will experience returns similar to Amazon’s. But the best way to maximize your gains in the stock market is to invest in quality stocks when their prices are lower, and then hold onto those investments through the rally.

3. You won’t miss the next bull market

It is virtually impossible to time the market effectively, as stock prices can be unpredictable in the short term. Although we know that a bull market will eventually arrive (no downturn can last forever), we don’t know exactly when it will start.

Moreover, since the market is constantly fluctuating, we may not even know that a bull market has started for months. If you wait until the market has recovered to invest, you risk losing precious time.

For example, suppose you invested in a S&P500 index fund in January 2009, just before the market officially bottomed out. At the time, this might have seemed like a terrible idea, as prices were still volatile throughout the following months. But by the end of the year, you would have had returns of over 23%.

Instead of investing in January, let’s say you waited until August, when the market was already well into the recovery. Although it might have seemed safer, you would only have seen returns of around 13% at the end of the year.

The market may face more short-term volatility, but that doesn’t mean now is a bad time to invest. By choosing quality stocks and holding them for the long term, you have a much better chance of making money in the stock market.