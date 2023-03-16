Asian stocks fall after Wall St wrecks on new banking fears | Sotck exchange

BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after Wall Street sank as a Credit Suisse shares fall revived fears of a possible banking crisis following the bankruptcy of two US lenders.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all fell, reversing Wednesday’s gains. Oil prices rose slightly.

Wall Street’s benchmark, the S&P 500, fell 0.7% on Wednesday after losing as much as 2.1% at one point following a 30% plunge in Credit Suisse stock price. This has fueled concerns about the soundness of global banks which are strained by interest rate hikes to quell inflation.

Credit Suisse’s fall is shaking already fragile investor sentiment, Mizuho Bank’s Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.

Major banks in Asia were hit by strong selling. Shares of Japanese bank Mizuho fell 3.9% while Resona Holdings, Japan’s fifth-largest bank, fell 4.8%. In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Plc lost 2.5% and HSBC fell 2.5%.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% to 3,250.63 after government data on Wednesday showed China’s economy is recovering slower than expected after virus controls were lifted.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 0.9% at 26,974.39 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 1.3% at 19,297.81.

Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,375.12 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.5% to 6,964.80.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,891.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% to 31,874.57 after losing more than 2% at one point. The Nasdaq composite recovered from a sharp decline to close up 0.1% at 11,434.05.

Markets recouped some of their losses on Wednesday after the Swiss central bank said it could provide aid to Credit Suisse if needed, and the bank said it would exercise the option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion).

Credit Suisse has been battling issues for years, including losses it suffered from the 2021 collapse of investment firm Archegos Capital.

Its share price tumble has reignited worries about financial industries after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the second and third biggest US bank failures in history.

On Wall Street, banking stocks plunged on Monday, rallied on Tuesday and fell again on Wednesday.

First Republic Bank fell 21.4%, a day after climbing 27%. JPMorgan Chase slipped 4.7%.

Banks are struggling after the Federal Reserve’s fastest round of rate hikes in decades drove down the prices of assets on their balance sheets.

In his annual letter to investors, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pointed to past eras of rising rates that led to dramatic financial extinctions, such as the long-running savings and loans crisis.

We don’t yet know if the consequences of easy money and regulatory changes will ripple through the entire U.S. regional banking industry (similar to the S&L crisis) with more foreclosures and closures to come, he wrote.

Stress in the financial system could cause the Fed to delay raising rates at its meeting next week or at least refrain from a larger rate hike. had potentially reported. But inflation at 6% in February is still well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Weaker-than-expected economic reports released on Wednesday may have eased some of those concerns.

One showed that wholesale inflation slowed much more last month than economists expected. It remains high at 4.6% over the previous year, but it was better than the 5.4% expected.

Other data showed that the United States retail spending fell more than expected last month. Such data could raise fears of a recession on the horizon, but it could also ease some pressures on inflation in the short term.

The yield on two-year Treasury bills, or the difference between its market price and the payment at maturity, narrowed by an unusually wide margin to 3.89% from 4.25% on Tuesday as prices were rising.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 39 cents to $68.00 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.72 on Wednesday to $67.61. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 46 cents to $74.15 a barrel in London. It lost $3.76 to $73.69 the previous session.

The dollar fell to 132.76 yen from 133.46 yen on Wednesday. The euro gained $1.0596 from $1.0586.