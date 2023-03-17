First Republic reaches bailout deal with other banks

In an extraordinary effort to stave off financial contagion and reassure the world of the stability of America’s financial system, 11 of America’s biggest banks came together on Thursday to inject $30 billion into First Republic Bank, a small peer on the edge of the collapse after the Silicon Valley Bank implosion last week.

Hatched Tuesday during a call between Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, the plan calls for each bank to deposit at least $1 billion in the First Republic. This is a show of support for the First Republic and a signal to the market that the woes of San Francisco lenders do not reflect deeper problems at the bank.

Ms Yellen said such a move by the private sector would boost confidence in the health of banks. Mr. Dimon, whose bank rescued several rivals during the 2008 financial crisis, was on board.

Within 48 hours, the deal was done.

The arrangement was unprecedented in decades and an indication of how bad the banking sector was in a week. With echoes of the 2008 financial crisis, the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and Signature Bank on Sunday sparked a panic that doesn’t seem likely to subside immediately.

The four banks that invested the most money in the effort JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup said in a joint statement that the action demonstrates their overall commitment to helping banks serve their customers and their customers. communities.

The four banks will each deposit $5 billion. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each investing $2.5 billion. PNC Financial, Truist, BNY Mellon, State Street and US Bank each deposit $1 billion.







Shares of First Republic, which had lost three-quarters of their value in recent days, rallied after the announcement, which was made during market hours. But many other banking stocks, mainly smaller banks and regional banks, continued to suffer. The banking sector has also been under pressure from Credit Suisse, which was fighting for its life before the Swiss central bank stepped in to provide a safety net early Thursday.

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, First Republic had hired advisers to explore options for rescuing the bank, including a possible sale to a larger rival or a bailout that could include a quick cash injection to ensure that she had enough to pay for customer withdrawals.

The lender had also tried to shore up its finances last weekend with up to $70 billion in emergency loans from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan.

As recently as Monday, James H. Herbert II, the President of the First Republic, told CNBC that the bank did not see an unusual number of depositors fleeing. On Thursday, however, the bank admitted in a press release that it was suffering from daily deposit outflows. He didn’t specify a number or timeframe and said the pace was slowing significantly.

Mr Herbert and Chief Executive Mike Roffler signed a statement calling the bailout of the big banks a vote of confidence for the First Republic and the entire US banking system.

Founded in 1985, First Republic was owned by Merrill Lynch for a brief period in 2007, but spun off after another company absorbed Merrill during the 2008 financial crisis. The bank offers money management services to high net worth clients and is an important player in the field of mortgage loans. Deposits from its customers totaled $176 billion in January, up from $90 billion just three years ago.

Banking problems started about a week ago when Silicon Valley Bank flipped. The First Republic attracted the attention of worried investors because of its high number of high net worth customers, whose deposits were not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the event of bank failure. The FDIC insures customer deposits up to $250,000.

The banks’ large mortgage portfolio was also a concern. Many analysts have suggested that the First Republic did not have enough assets that it could easily liquidate to cover deposit withdrawals in the event of a bank run. As major ratings agencies downgraded banks’ credit, there were fears that it too could plummet.

On Tuesday, Ms. Yellen raised the idea of ​​involving the private sector during a call with Jerome H. Powell, the chairman of the Fed; FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg; and Michael Barr, the Feds vice chairman for oversight, said a person familiar with the discussions.

Soon after, Ms. Yellen pitched the idea to Mr. Dimon. Although he was bruised by JPMorgan’s takeover of Washington Mutual when it collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, he agreed, according to people familiar with the talks.

The country’s largest bank, JPMorgan, had already worked with First Republic, granting it a line of credit earlier in the week, so it had more at stake than some competitors. Mr. Dimon began arguing with bank executives in private calls, while Ms. Yellen called other business leaders and regulators, some people said.

Some senior executives at other banks initially resisted the plan. Some of them questioned why they should bail out First Republic when they hadn’t bailed out Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Others thought the FDIC should take over the troubled bank, or disagreed that there was an acute risk to the financial system.

Things remained in motion until Wednesday. That night, the banks, advised by the law firm Davis Polk, had agreed to commit up to $24 billion. But Mr. Dimon continued to work on the phone, calling smaller banks to see if they would agree to participate, people familiar with the talks said.

When shares of First Republics plunged 36% after the market opened on Thursday, holdouts quickly agreed to participate. This brought commitments to $30 billion.

The hope was that the new funding would stem a run on the First Republic and ensure that all depositors wishing to withdraw money could do so seamlessly. There is also the possibility of a small profit: the First Republic will pay the banks interest at market rates.

On Thursday morning, Ms. Yellen, before she was due to testify before the Senate Finance Committee, convened a call with regulators and bank chief executives. After the hearing was over, Mr. Dimon met with Ms. Yellen in her office to close the deal ahead of the banks’ joint filing.

Since the announcement, banks that were not part of the group of 11 have asked if they could join, said a person with knowledge of the deal. There is a perception that being in the group identifies you as one of the strongest banks, the person said.

Stacy Cowley And Jeanna Smialek contributed report.