Business
Zagreb stock exchange expects stagnation after Credit Suisse collapse
March 16, 2023 – Cautious trading is expected on the Zagreb Stock Exchange on Thursday, where the Crobex index may stagnate, and investors will focus on events on global stock markets, which may recover from yesterday’s sharp drop.
As Hint reports, all analysts who participated in the Hina survey today expect Crobex to stagnate.
The Crobex index fell 1.76% to 2,218 points on Wednesday and Crobex10 fell 1.73% to 1,267 points.
It was the biggest daily decline for these indexes in the past two months, and they slid to the lowest levels since Feb. 27.
At the same time, all sector indices also fell, with Crobextransport registering the most significant change of 4.87%.
Regular stock turnover was around 1.37 million euros, about 100,000 more than the previous day.
“The main stock indices of the Zagreb Stock Exchange ended yesterday’s trading in the ‘red’, following the negative sentiment in foreign markets. Total turnover amounted to 1.4 million euros. Almost all of the amount related to the trading of stocks, while bonds were traded for an amount of only 5,000 euros, “said Miso Kalajzic, head of brokerage at OTP bank.
The highest turnover achieved by the share excluding VAT
The highest turnover, 177,000 euros, was achieved yesterday by shares HT, whose price fell 0.78% to 25.50 euros.
With a turnover of 163.5 thousand euros, Span shares followed, the price of which fell by 2.58% to 49.1 euros.
The focus was also on Podravka shares, with which 146,000 euros were made, the price falling by 2.17% to 90 euros.
Atlantaska Plovidba shares made more than 100,000 euros in turnover, the price of which fell by almost 3% to 58.6 euros.
The biggest loser was the share of Alpha Adriatic, with a price drop of 10.5% to 23.8 euros.
The share price of the Zagreb Stock Exchange rose the most, by 2.7%, to 3.8 euros.
A total of 37 shares were traded on the Zagreb Stock Exchange yesterday, of which only four rose in price, 25 fell and eight were flat.
“For today, we expect flat stock index movement, the direction of which could largely depend on sentiment in overseas markets,” Miso Kalajzic said.
Fear of a banking crisis weighs on global stock markets
Thus, yesterday, Crobex followed the sharp drop in European stock indices. London’s FTSE fell 3.8%, while Frankfurt’s DAX fell 3.3% and Paris’ CAC fell 3.6%.
The stock market indices suffered sharp corrections on the main European stock markets yesterday. The biggest losses were recorded by stocks in the banking sector, prolonging the crisis that began last week with the collapse of SVB bank in the United States. Among yesterday’s most important announcements, industrial production growth in the euro zone stands out, which was a little better than expected, while in the United States, a drop in the rate of producer prices has recorded, as well as a decline in retail sales.
Stock prices fell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Dow Jones lost 0.9% and the S&P 500 0.7%. The Nasdaq index gained 0.05%.
Recovery is expected
This morning, European futures indices are positive, pointing to a market recovery after yesterday’s sharp decline caused by the problems of the second largest Swiss bank, Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse’s share price fell around 14% to record highs yesterday after the bank flagged weaknesses in its financial statements for the past year, and the bank’s biggest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it could no longer provide financial assistance to this Swiss bank. .
This, along with the collapse of SVB at the end of last week, has sparked speculation about which other banks may be in trouble.
But fears of a banking crisis eased somewhat this morning after the announcement that the Swiss central bank had opened a nearly $54 billion line of credit with Credit Suisse.
For more, be sure to check out our dedicated News section.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.total-croatia-news.com/news/66750-zagreb-stock
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- International court issues warrant for war crimes against Putin
- Rail News – Metrolink expands leadership team and deploys earthquake warning system. For railway professionals
- Xi Jinping’s trip to meet Putin could cause problems in the United States
- Congress hits back: notice of breach of privilege against PM Modi over comments on ‘Rahul, Sonia’
- Boris Johnson re-selected as Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Russia to reward pilots involved in US drone incident
- » Springsteen Albany show postponed; Now scheduled for September at MVP Arena
- Top performances from Aileen
- Beyonc Wears See-Through Dress and Gold Nipples at Oscars After-Party
- Note – register to vote in local elections and remember to bring photo ID with you when you vote on May 4
- Donald Trump’s YouTube suspension is over
- CIRMMT 6th CIRMMT-ACTOR Symposium on Orchestration Research