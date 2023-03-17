Zagreb stock exchange expects stagnation after Credit Suisse collapse

March 16, 2023 – Cautious trading is expected on the Zagreb Stock Exchange on Thursday, where the Crobex index may stagnate, and investors will focus on events on global stock markets, which may recover from yesterday’s sharp drop.

As Hint reports, all analysts who participated in the Hina survey today expect Crobex to stagnate.

The Crobex index fell 1.76% to 2,218 points on Wednesday and Crobex10 fell 1.73% to 1,267 points.

It was the biggest daily decline for these indexes in the past two months, and they slid to the lowest levels since Feb. 27.

At the same time, all sector indices also fell, with Crobextransport registering the most significant change of 4.87%.

Regular stock turnover was around 1.37 million euros, about 100,000 more than the previous day.

“The main stock indices of the Zagreb Stock Exchange ended yesterday’s trading in the ‘red’, following the negative sentiment in foreign markets. Total turnover amounted to 1.4 million euros. Almost all of the amount related to the trading of stocks, while bonds were traded for an amount of only 5,000 euros, “said Miso Kalajzic, head of brokerage at OTP bank.

The highest turnover achieved by the share excluding VAT

The highest turnover, 177,000 euros, was achieved yesterday by shares HT, whose price fell 0.78% to 25.50 euros.

With a turnover of 163.5 thousand euros, Span shares followed, the price of which fell by 2.58% to 49.1 euros.

The focus was also on Podravka shares, with which 146,000 euros were made, the price falling by 2.17% to 90 euros.

Atlantaska Plovidba shares made more than 100,000 euros in turnover, the price of which fell by almost 3% to 58.6 euros.

The biggest loser was the share of Alpha Adriatic, with a price drop of 10.5% to 23.8 euros.

The share price of the Zagreb Stock Exchange rose the most, by 2.7%, to 3.8 euros.

A total of 37 shares were traded on the Zagreb Stock Exchange yesterday, of which only four rose in price, 25 fell and eight were flat.

“For today, we expect flat stock index movement, the direction of which could largely depend on sentiment in overseas markets,” Miso Kalajzic said.

Fear of a banking crisis weighs on global stock markets

Thus, yesterday, Crobex followed the sharp drop in European stock indices. London’s FTSE fell 3.8%, while Frankfurt’s DAX fell 3.3% and Paris’ CAC fell 3.6%.

The stock market indices suffered sharp corrections on the main European stock markets yesterday. The biggest losses were recorded by stocks in the banking sector, prolonging the crisis that began last week with the collapse of SVB bank in the United States. Among yesterday’s most important announcements, industrial production growth in the euro zone stands out, which was a little better than expected, while in the United States, a drop in the rate of producer prices has recorded, as well as a decline in retail sales.

Stock prices fell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Dow Jones lost 0.9% and the S&P 500 0.7%. The Nasdaq index gained 0.05%.

Recovery is expected

This morning, European futures indices are positive, pointing to a market recovery after yesterday’s sharp decline caused by the problems of the second largest Swiss bank, Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse’s share price fell around 14% to record highs yesterday after the bank flagged weaknesses in its financial statements for the past year, and the bank’s biggest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it could no longer provide financial assistance to this Swiss bank. .

This, along with the collapse of SVB at the end of last week, has sparked speculation about which other banks may be in trouble.

But fears of a banking crisis eased somewhat this morning after the announcement that the Swiss central bank had opened a nearly $54 billion line of credit with Credit Suisse.

