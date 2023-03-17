Business
NREL Regional Analysis Can Help Accelerate Production and Delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel | News
A case study assesses the key variables of sustainable aviation fuel deployment at Chicago OHare International Airport
Made from non-oil sources like waste and biomass, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has the potential to reduce aviation greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% or more compared fossil-based jet fuel. The aviation industry currently produces 3% of total GHG emissions in the United States, or approximately 252 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year.
With global consumption of fossil fuel jet fuel expected to more than double by 2050, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is committed to accelerating the decarbonization of this industry.
NREL chemical engineer Arpit Bhatt is passionate about creating SAF as a realistic alternative to fossil-based jet fuel. When Bhatt and his colleagues at NREL observed a gap in knowledge of how regional variables interact to affect SAF production and delivery for individual airports across the country, they got to work.
Previous studies have individually looked at either techno-economic analysis, life cycle assessment, resource valuation, or policies impacting SAF production, Bhatt said. But none of them really looked at the synergistic effects of all these different performance variables that could hinder or favor the deployment of SAF on a regional scale.
Regional SAF Pre-Flight Checklist
Bhatt explained that the path to SAF will be different for each airport.
The availability of raw materials and the use of jet fuel varies by location, Bhatt said. It is very important to do a regional analysis on the whole supply chain to understand the impacts.
To help SAF take off, the research team carried out regional airport analysis to develop tailored SAF strategies. The results can help airports understand and plan for their unique conditions and inform stakeholder groups such as aircraft manufacturers, airlines, policy makers, fuel blending/refining companies, farmers, researchers and agricultural businesses.
The study appears in the journal Assessing Performance Variables to Accelerate the Deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuels Regionallypublished in the journal Energy conversion and management. The document examines the effects of the following performance variables on SAF production and deployment:
- Availability of raw materials near airports
- SAF production cost
- Process conversion technology
- Reduced lifecycle GHG emissions compared to fossil-based jet fuel
- Infrastructure compatibility for SAF storage at or near airports
- Policies and incentives affecting SAF production.
Case Study: Chicago OHare International Airport
Bhatt and his colleagues put regional analysis to the test in a case study evaluating one of the country’s top consumers of jet fuel: Chicago OHare International Airport (ORD). The researchers chose ORD for the subject of this case study because of its high passenger numbers, fuel consumption, and availability of raw materials nearby.
The researchers found the preliminary results encouraging. Resources are available within 200 miles of the ORD to replace up to 55% of current fossil-based jet fuel at airports with SAF. It could be an environmentally friendly choice for the global transportation hub producing SAF that can lead to up to 86% reduction in lifecycle GHG emissions compared to conventional jet fuel production. Additionally, ORD can blend SAF with conventional jet fuel using existing infrastructure.
The case study examined three SAF pathways approved by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) based on regional resource availability and technology readiness:
- Hydrotreated esters and fatty acids Synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK)
- Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)
- Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) Synthetic paraffinic kerosene (ATJ-SPK).
SAF cleared to take off
The use of SAF will be essential to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and meet additional targets set in federal governments SAF Grand Challenge roadmap.
Support for SAF technologies has come from all corners of the aviation industry and beyond in recent years. Government agencies are developing policies and incentives for the use of renewable fuels, a US aircraft manufacturer is investing in SAF production and distribution facilities, and several major US airlines are determined to use SAF to meet their decarbonization goals. .
It’s very exciting to see how much the topic of FAS has grown in recent years, Bhatt said. SAF has many benefits, particularly in terms of the environment and the decarbonization of the aviation sector. Several different organizations agree that SAF is a primary alternative solution in the short to medium term.
Bhatt also pointed out that SAF can help passengers do their part to help the environment. As people move towards more sustainable living and become more aware of their carbon footprint, I’m sure they’ll like to know that the planes they fly are powered by SAF which emits far fewer GHG emissions.
The US Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and its Office of Bioenergy Technologies funded this research.
Learn more about NRELs sustainable aviation And bioenergy research. Sign up for NREL’s quarterly transport and mobility research newsletter,
Sustainable mobility mattersto stay up to date with the latest news.
