Business
Gold price on Kenyan stock exchange hits historic highs
Capital markets
Friday, March 17, 2023
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in gold on the Kenya Stock Exchange hit their highest level since listing in 2017 on Thursday, giving investors access to the global gold market in local currency.
Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) investors can purchase the 400,000 listed gold bullion debentures, each equivalent to 0.01 ounce of gold.
The price of ETF NewGold rose to 2,606 shillings at the close of trading on Thursday, 2,572 shillings on Wednesday and 2,165 shillings at the start of the year after the premium metal rose to its highest since early February .
The rise in global gold prices follows unrest at Swiss lender Credit Suisse amid renewed fears of a global banking crisis that has pushed traders towards the safe-haven metal.
Read:Invest in gold
On the NSE, the ETF’s price is determined by global gold prices and the rate of the dollar, with the strengthening of the US currency having the effect of increasing the price of metals on the Nairobi Stock Exchange.
Globally, spot gold traded at $1,924.63 an ounce on Thursday, after hitting its highest level since early February
This, combined with the weakening of the shilling against the dollar, which hit a new low averaging Sh129.76 on Thursday, took the value of Kenyas NewGold ETF to an all-time high.
ETFs are just one of the safe havens for foreign investors, as speculation remains the order of the day, characterized by massive equity sell-offs, observed Ronny Chokaa, research analyst at Gengis Capital.
It is possible for the ETF price to fluctuate without large volume trades as the price is dictated by the price of the underlying asset [gold prices in the international market].
Investors in the NewGold ETF are holding onto the asset, reflected in muted trading at the NSE amid rising turnover in the equity segment.
Since the ETF price is based on the underlying asset – the prevailing price of gold – this means that investors in the asset have realized price gains without the need to trade.
Gold ETFs are commodity funds that trade like stocks and have become a very popular form of investment.
Although made up of gold-backed assets, investors do not actually own the physical commodity.
Instead, they own small amounts of gold-related assets, providing greater diversity in their portfolio.
They allow investors to gain exposure to gold through smaller investment positions than is achievable through physical investments and futures.
The NSE has invested in new infrastructure, including trading new products like ETFs, to diversify from stocks and bonds.
The gold-backed exchange-traded fund NewGold ETF or Absas was first listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 2004, but has since had secondary listings on other African stock exchanges including Botswana, Nigeria , Mauritius, Namibia and Ghana.
In 2019, the Nairobi Stock Exchange launched futures trading, offering investors index futures and single stock futures of the most traded companies on the exchange.
The NSE, the main entry point for foreigners seeking to invest in East Africa, has become the second exchange in sub-Saharan Africa to offer exchange-traded derivatives after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) of South Africa. South.
Known as the Next Derivatives Market, it offers investors NSE-25 equity index futures and single stock futures on Safaricom, KCB Group, Equity Group, EABL and BAT.
Telecom operator Safaricom, lenders KCB and Equity, brewer EABL and tobacco company BAT are the NSE’s most traded and best capitalized stocks.
Read:Absa Bank to replenish gold units as investors exhaust supply
Data from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) shows that foreign investors held 88.15% of the NewGold ETF or 233,600 units, an indicator that offshore participants are reaping the bulk of the gains.
By comparison, local retail and institutional investors hold 4.42% and 7.43% of ETF shares, respectively.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and concerns about the financial health of European banks supported gold prices. Gold is seen as a hedge against economic uncertainties.
Shares of European banks came under pressure again, with shares of Credit Suisse slipping after its biggest investor said it could not provide more financial aid to the Swiss bank.
Gold rose despite a sharp rise in the dollar. A strong greenback would generally weigh on demand for dollar-priced bullion.
This is a total haven trade. There is a lot of concern about Credit Suisse and now European banks are really under pressure. So it’s a complete flight to safety, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, as quoted by Reuters.
People go to US Treasuries, gold, silver and dollars. They exit riskier assets like US stocks and economically sensitive metals like copper, platinum and palladium.
