The stock market link between China and Switzerland has fragile foundations

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) – A system of actions between China and Switzerland has drawn ire from an unexpected source: Beijing. China’s securities regulator suspends applications from mainland-listed companies seeking to sell global certificates of deposit to Zurich, Bloomberg reported THURSDAY. Fears that Chinese investors are buying overseas to make a quick profit at home are well founded. However, in the absence of interest from international institutions, these cross-border stock exchange links are useless.

Since last year, 11 Chinese companies have raised a total of $3.6 billion by selling GDRs on the Six Swiss Exchange, according to data from the Dealogic show. Looser listing requirements and faster approvals have made the exchange an attractive destination for companies seeking US dollars. At least 30 other companies have announced plans for secondary deals in Zurich, IFR reported last month; Contemporary Amperex Technology (300750.SZ), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery maker, is readying a $5 billion listing in what could be by far the biggest Chinese RDA offering in Europe.

Far from attracting new international investors, however, these deals have become a get-rich-quick arbitrage for Chinese traders. Most mainland GDRs are sold at a discount of around 10% to the prevailing share price in the country and can be converted into shares listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen after a typical lock-up of 120 days. Sophisticated bettors with access to foreign funds can therefore make a quick and relatively risk-free profit by shorting Chinese stocks and buying GDRs at a discount.

This helps explain why Swiss shares of Chinese companies are barely trading. Sunwoda Electronic (300207.SZ), which raised $440 million in November in an offer at a 16% discount on its Shenzhen stock, recently said more than half of its Zurich shares had been converted into their continental equivalent. Gotion High Tech (002074.SZ) has seen no revenue in its GDRs since a post-bid block expired last year.

If Chinese regulators tighten the approval process for companies seeking to issue GDRs and scrutinize participating investors, they could weed out companies that have little incentive to attract new shareholders. A crackdown on cross-border arbitrage could also help ease the selling pressure on Chinese equities that typically occurs when investors convert their GDRs.

Even so, the fundamental problem remains: international investors have little incentive to buy Chinese stocks on European stock exchanges, given that there are many ways to directly trade stocks, including CATLs, in more liquids in Shanghai and Shenzhen. A similar scheme allowing companies from the Continent to list in London failed in part due to dismal liquidity. Zurich and other European exchanges hoping to attract Chinese listings seem destined to suffer the same fate.

BACKGROUND NEWS

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is suspending approvals for new applications from mainland-listed companies to sell global certificates of deposit to Zurich and other foreign stock exchanges, Bloomberg reported on March 16, citing people familiar with the situation. . Deliberations are ongoing and the CSRC may decide to lift the break, the report adds.

Policymakers fear the RDA’s issuance could lead to “significant downward pressure on the Chinese stock market”, according to the report.

Separately, plans by Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) to raise at least $5 billion by selling Swiss GDRs have been delayed as Chinese regulators worry about the scale of the supply, reported Reuters on March 14, citing sources.

Since the launch of a Sino-Swiss equity program in 2022, 11 Chinese companies have raised a total of $3.6 billion, according to Dealogic data.

