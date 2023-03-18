Stock market is going nowhere as investors opt for risk-free returns





The stock market is going nowhere as investors adjust to high stock valuations, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank said a range-bound stock market is likely with risk-free assets yielding more than 5%.

Investors are flocking to money market funds, with the category seeing $117 billion in inflows this week.



Stock market investors hoping for a recovery will need to be patient if Goldman Sachs’ forecast turns out to be correct. The bank said it expects the S&P 500 to trade in a sideways range that produces only flat returns as investors grapple with unattractive valuations and juicy alternatives in the form of risk-free bonds and money market funds, according to a Friday note. “We see two potential problems,” wrote Peter Oppenheimer of Goldman Sachs. “The first is that the long outperforming US stock market remains expensive relative to history and relative to actual rates.” The second issue is the fact that investors can opt for a guaranteed, risk-free return of around 5% in the form of short-term treasury bills and money market funds. That means there’s a high rate of return that equities have to overcome to be attractive enough for investors to consider, and a US banking crisis certainly doesn’t help. Risk-free cash has been winning so far, with fund flow data showing money market funds attracted $117 billion in inflows over the past week, according to data from Bank of America. This marks the biggest week of inflows since 2020, when investors flocked to safety at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Cash rates are rising, and with zero risk and zero volatility, cash and short-dated debt look very attractive relative to equities. This is especially true given that the yield on US 10-year bonds is much higher. dividend yield,” Oppenheimer wrote. The S&P 500 currently has a dividend yield of around 1.60%, less than half the 10-year US Treasury yield of 3.45%. And the stock market’s risk-reward profile isn’t about to improve anytime soon, as Goldman expects steady earnings growth this year and just 5% earnings growth in 2024, which means that valuations are likely to remain elevated unless there is a significant sell-off. takes place. “If, as we expect, global economies avoid recessions this year and inflation continues to moderate, the fundamental backdrop for equities would look more attractive to longer-term investors. But valuations are not yet strong enough. convincing to offer an excellent risk/reward ratio, especially given the forecast of modest near-term earnings growth,” Oppenheimer concluded.

