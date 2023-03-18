$25 trillion wiped out in global stock markets in 2022

New data released by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and central clearing counterparties, indicates that $25 trillion was wiped out of global equity markets in 2022.

The WFE’s FY 2022 Market Highlights report reveals that stock markets fell 20% in market capitalization and 10% in traded value in 2022, breaking the positive trend seen in the previous two years.

Factors behind last year’s collapse include the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused inflationary trends fueled by strong consumer demand and supply bottlenecks exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, which increased energy prices, especially for European countries.

China’s renewed Covid lockdown, with strict measures enforced for most of the year, has strained the global supply chain, raising the prices of imported goods. Investment cooled in the equity market due to the high inflation environment, alongside tighter monetary policies which included an increase in interest rates in most economies.

Nandini Sukumar, CEO of WFE,said: We have witnessed a perfect storm in 2022 of so many negative pressures culminating in putting immense pressure on global equity markets, as our report highlights.

There was good news, however, as volumes of exchange-traded derivatives continued their positive trend, with the exception of commodity derivatives. There has been a pronounced increase in the case of options, perhaps due to a greater need to hedge against market uncertainty.

Some highlights of the report:

Cash equity

Global market capitalization has shrunk annually by around 20% in 2022, with all regions declining significantly. In absolute terms, that’s more than $25 trillion wiped out in stock markets around the world.

While trade value fell by around 10% globally in 2022, with trade value declining in all regions, global volumes increased by around 5%, with each region contributing to this result. 2022 saw the highest global volumes over the past six years (48.32 billion transactions) and the highest regional volumes over the same period: Americas (13.44 billion transactions), APAC (31.13 billion transactions) and EMEA (3.74 billion transactions).

The number of IPOs and the capital raised via IPOs decreased sharply compared to 2021 (-50% and -65% respectively).

Exchange Traded Derivatives

The number of exchange-traded derivative contracts, including options and futures, reached its highest level in the last six years, amounting to 56.17 billion for options and 29.59 billion for options. futures contracts (84.76 billion derivative contracts traded). This represents an increase of 34.4% compared to 2021.

Commodity derivatives was the only product line whose overall volumes (i.e. taking into account both futures and options) declined in 2022 (-14.5%), while volumes of equity, currency and ETF derivatives saw double-digit increases (48.4%, 48.2% and 36.9%, respectively).

Interest rate derivatives volumes increased 8.5% year-over-year.

Others products

While the number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed increased by only 5% compared to 2021, the value of ETFs traded increased significantly (32.2%), driven by increases in all regions .

The number of listed securitized derivatives (SD) increased slightly year on year (2.6%), but the value traded fell year on year (-21.6%), due to declines in all regions.

The number of listed investment funds (IF) fell over one year (-6.1%) while the value traded increased by 12.5%. The EMEA region saw declines in both the number of investment funds listed and the value traded, while in the Americas both changes were positive. The APAC region saw the largest decline in the number of listed funds and the largest increase in value traded.

You can download a copy of the reporthere.

