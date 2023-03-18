Analysis: As worries about banks swirl, investors seek protection from stock market crash

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) – Investors are increasingly looking for insurance against a sudden slump in stocks amid fears more turmoil could loom in markets after worries about the banking system rattled stock prices. active last week.

Various measures of perceived tail risk – the possibility of incurring large investment losses due to sudden or unforeseen events – have reached multi-month highs in recent days on concerns about contagion from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and the instability of the European bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), gripped the markets.

The Nations TailDex (.TDEX), an options-based index that measures the cost of hedging against an outsized move in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY.P), earlier this week hit its highest level since May so that banking concerns percolated .

Such a move doesn’t necessarily indicate an upcoming stock market crash, but does suggest that investors are concerned about it, said Scott Nations, index creator and president of Nations Index Inc.

“It’s a great snapshot of how much existential fear there is in a market,” Nations said.

Reuters Charts

Failures at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and troubles at First Republic (FRC.N) and Credit Suisse sent stock markets on a rollercoaster ride last week amid fears another Collapse a la Lehman Brothers is looming. The S&P 500 is down 5% from its peak in early February, although it remains up 3% year-to-date.

Efforts by regulators to counter U.S. bank failures and a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank for Credit Suisse appear to have eased some concerns, but sentiment remained fragile. Many investors fear more turmoil is brewing in the banking sector or elsewhere, as the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades dries up cheap money and threatens to widen the cracks in the global financial system.

“Generally, this notion that there are real ‘tails’ in the market actually drives a lot of clients to revisit tail hedges,” said Amy Wu Silverman, head of derivatives strategy at RBC Capital Markets. , referring to option positions that would protect against large market losses.

Further evidence of investor anxiety can be seen in the three-month bias of the S&P 500, a measure of relative demand for upside versus downside option bets that shows the strongest demand for protection since May 2022, according to data from Susquehanna International Group.

“In October, the risk in the bullish and bearish tails was much more evenly distributed. … Now the bearish tail carries a lot more risk,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, was among those who blamed the recent turmoil on the Fed’s monetary tightening campaign, which saw policymakers raise rates by 450 basis points over the month. past year.

On Friday, futures markets were pricing in a roughly 70% chance that the central bank would raise rates another 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting.

In our view, last week’s market swings are not rooted in a banking crisis, but rather evidence of financial cracks resulting from the fastest interest rate hikes since the early 1980s, wrote the BlackRock analysts on Thursday.

While markets have lowered their expectations of how policymakers will raise rates following uncertainty in the banking sector, we believe this is a mistake and expect major central banks to continue to raise rates at their meetings in the coming days to try to tame persistent inflation, they said. .

Dizzying swings in fixed income markets, which have overshadowed recent moves in equities, are another source of investor unease, with some market participants concerned that bond volatility could spill over into equities.

Fluctuations in Treasury prices pushed the ICE BofAML MOVE Index (.MOVE), a measure of expected volatility in US Treasuries, to its highest levels since last week’s financial crisis, after several days of moves savages that started after the Silicon Valley banking troubles came to prominence.

Volatility in the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), which reflects equity volatility expectations, was subdued by comparison, although the index hit a five-month high earlier this week.

“Empirical work shows that in times of stress, implied volatility also exhibits contagion-like characteristics, from one asset class to another asset class,” said Kambiz Kazemi, chief investment officer at Validus Risk. Management.

“This is something worth watching closely to assess the expansion of risk within the system,” he said.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Mark Porter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.