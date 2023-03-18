Business
Analysis: As worries about banks swirl, investors seek protection from stock market crash
NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) – Investors are increasingly looking for insurance against a sudden slump in stocks amid fears more turmoil could loom in markets after worries about the banking system rattled stock prices. active last week.
Various measures of perceived tail risk – the possibility of incurring large investment losses due to sudden or unforeseen events – have reached multi-month highs in recent days on concerns about contagion from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and the instability of the European bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), gripped the markets.
The Nations TailDex (.TDEX), an options-based index that measures the cost of hedging against an outsized move in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY.P), earlier this week hit its highest level since May so that banking concerns percolated .
Such a move doesn’t necessarily indicate an upcoming stock market crash, but does suggest that investors are concerned about it, said Scott Nations, index creator and president of Nations Index Inc.
“It’s a great snapshot of how much existential fear there is in a market,” Nations said.
Failures at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and troubles at First Republic (FRC.N) and Credit Suisse sent stock markets on a rollercoaster ride last week amid fears another Collapse a la Lehman Brothers is looming. The S&P 500 is down 5% from its peak in early February, although it remains up 3% year-to-date.
Efforts by regulators to counter U.S. bank failures and a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank for Credit Suisse appear to have eased some concerns, but sentiment remained fragile. Many investors fear more turmoil is brewing in the banking sector or elsewhere, as the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades dries up cheap money and threatens to widen the cracks in the global financial system.
“Generally, this notion that there are real ‘tails’ in the market actually drives a lot of clients to revisit tail hedges,” said Amy Wu Silverman, head of derivatives strategy at RBC Capital Markets. , referring to option positions that would protect against large market losses.
Further evidence of investor anxiety can be seen in the three-month bias of the S&P 500, a measure of relative demand for upside versus downside option bets that shows the strongest demand for protection since May 2022, according to data from Susquehanna International Group.
“In October, the risk in the bullish and bearish tails was much more evenly distributed. … Now the bearish tail carries a lot more risk,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna.
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, was among those who blamed the recent turmoil on the Fed’s monetary tightening campaign, which saw policymakers raise rates by 450 basis points over the month. past year.
On Friday, futures markets were pricing in a roughly 70% chance that the central bank would raise rates another 25 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting.
In our view, last week’s market swings are not rooted in a banking crisis, but rather evidence of financial cracks resulting from the fastest interest rate hikes since the early 1980s, wrote the BlackRock analysts on Thursday.
While markets have lowered their expectations of how policymakers will raise rates following uncertainty in the banking sector, we believe this is a mistake and expect major central banks to continue to raise rates at their meetings in the coming days to try to tame persistent inflation, they said. .
Dizzying swings in fixed income markets, which have overshadowed recent moves in equities, are another source of investor unease, with some market participants concerned that bond volatility could spill over into equities.
Fluctuations in Treasury prices pushed the ICE BofAML MOVE Index (.MOVE), a measure of expected volatility in US Treasuries, to its highest levels since last week’s financial crisis, after several days of moves savages that started after the Silicon Valley banking troubles came to prominence.
Volatility in the Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), which reflects equity volatility expectations, was subdued by comparison, although the index hit a five-month high earlier this week.
“Empirical work shows that in times of stress, implied volatility also exhibits contagion-like characteristics, from one asset class to another asset class,” said Kambiz Kazemi, chief investment officer at Validus Risk. Management.
“This is something worth watching closely to assess the expansion of risk within the system,” he said.
Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Mark Porter
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/worries-over-banks-swirl-investors-seek-protection-against-market-crash-2023-03-17/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Tech innovation boom may have had a negative impact on the economy
- ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)
- Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Khan’s home and arrest 30 people
- Chinese President Xi Jinping plans visit to Russia as early as next week
- Rishi Sunak will give Tory MPs a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future, reports
- Aldi Raises UK Store Employee Salaries for Fourth Time in More Than a Year | Aldi
- Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah’s first date at the fancy restaurant with only Rs 400 was all the more intense but the real Bollywood romance we all crave!
- UMass Lowell hockey team falls in double overtime against Merrimack – Lowell Sun
- The evolution of antibiotic resistance is associated with collateral drug phenotypes in Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- Trump returns to Facebook and YouTube after reinstatement
- Turkish president says he will support Finland’s NATO bid
- Residents enthusiastically welcome President Jokowi, Mentaos residents have been waiting since morning Editor 8