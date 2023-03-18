London Stock Exchange Group positive on progress of Refinitiv deal

fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I particularly like the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LNSTY) because of the exposure it has from FTSE Russell ownership. Also, I think the final hill makes a lot of sense strategically and will be help propel the LSEG towards its goal of becoming a dominant player in the global infrastructure market. All in all, I have a buy recommendation.

Printing 4Q22/2H22

Based on my analysis, LNSTY’s 4Q22 and 2H22 financial results are in line with consensus for 2H22, and the company’s guidance for 2023 is slightly ahead of expectations. ASV improved 40 bps sequentially in 4Q22, reaching 6.2%; management projects even more growth in 2023. Management has also guided toward revenue growth of 6-8% for FY23, a adj. EBITDA margin of 48% and capex business as usual of 750 million euros. This revenue guidance for 2023 seems to me to be slightly above market expectations, while the margin the orientation appears to be roughly consistent.

Commercial and banking recovery

The recovery in trading and banking, in my view, is strong and accelerating. This is evidenced by two main factors. First, 2022’s sequential growth over four consecutive quarters confirms my view that underlying execution will be strong. To give some context, historically this segment has been a slow contributor to the P&L as a whole, slowing expansion. As such, the growth in 2022 is to be applauded. Second, a huge sign that things are going well is that management has increased Refinitiv’s revenue synergy forecast from 225 million by 2025 to 350-400 million today. The improvement in expectations should be propelled by both strong demand for FTSE Russell client data and the development of new FTSE Russell indices (which will use data from Refinitiv). Accordingly, I remain optimistic about the continued growth of Trading & Banking, as I believe gains in customer loyalty, sales and pricing will continue to fuel the growth momentum. In addition, the partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) also has additional upside potential.

Microsoft partnership

I believe that the MSFT Partnership It will take some time to reflect its impact on LNSTY’s P&L as both parties need to iron out the exact product and implementation details. Anyway, I think the partnership makes sense and should benefit the LNSTY in 3 areas.

LNSTY customers will have easy access to data and products through the cloud through the company’s robust data platform. This should improve client UI/UX and productivity, which should improve retention rates LNSTY will be able to use state-of-the-art modeling and analytics to improve the productivity of client workflows. Within this broad category, there could be many variations of it, which LNSTY could offer as a bundle (to improve retention rates), or sell as a standalone add-on which could further improve ASP By integrating with Microsoft Teams, LNSTY will be able to further deepen end-user workflow processes. There will then be total compatibility between the Workspace and Microsoft programs. Including the integration of AI-powered analytics and collaboration across teams, I foresee a significant improvement in efficiency for those working in financial markets.

With all of these products deployed and implemented, I expect management to revamp their pricing model to improve ASP without making it obvious. Management could implement tier-level pricing where different tier-levels will have different features available. This would make it more appealing to users of different skill levels. Overall, I expect the partnership to create value through volume growth, new market growth, and price growth.

Capital allocation

Regarding return of capital to shareholders, in 3Q22 management announced a 750 million share buyback program with an expected completion date of July 2023. I really appreciate management being transparent about its plans to maintain a stable approach to capital allocation in the near future. Importantly, given the company’s good forward-looking visibility on cash generation, management will continue to actively consider how it will return capital to shareholders. In terms of mergers and acquisitions, LNSTY has planned four bolts for 2022; However, management is currently focused on completing the integration and further transformation of the former Refinitiv business and achieving the revenue and cost synergy goals set out in the company’s strategic plan. I believe this shows what the LNSTY leadership’s priorities are, as growth at all costs is not their game.

Risks

For LSEG, the general market climate remains the biggest threat, as it affects trading revenue and potential IPO fees. The market would likely react negatively if the revenue growth targets set for the Refinitiv deal were not met or if the LSEG was unable to realize the promised synergies.

Conclusion

I maintain my purchase recommendation for LNSTY. The Trading & Banking turnaround is strong and accelerating, with increased synergy guidance from the Refinitiv deal. Additionally, the MSFT partnership has significant upside potential, with expected benefits for both customers and LNSTY ASP. The company’s transparent approach to capital allocation is appreciated, with a stock buyback program and a focus on integration ahead of new mergers and acquisitions. Overall, I believe LNSTY is well positioned to become a dominant player in the global infrastructure market and represents a good investment opportunity.

