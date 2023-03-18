Governor Hochul Announces New York Subway Sets Ridership Record March 16





Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the New York City Subway set a ridership record yesterday, Thursday, March 16, with 3,946,310 revenue rides. This exceeds the previous record set on December 8, 2022, of 11,000 trips. The last time subways carried more than 3.94 million passengers was on March 12, 2020, when 4.1 million New Yorkers rode the subway. “People are coming back to our metros because we have made critical investments in service and safety,” Governor Hochul said. “The MTA is the lifeblood of this city, and these ridership numbers demonstrate that New York continues to make a comeback.” The record ridership comes as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) contactless payment system, OMNY, also hit a milestone. On March 16, subways set a new record for OMNY taps with 1.638 million, surpassing the previous record set the day before, March 15, when 1.61 million subway customers tapped at the turnstiles. Thursday’s record, combined with OMNY plays recorded on buses, surpassed the two million mark for the first time ever in a single day. MTA President and CEO Janno Lieber said: “Two million OMNY taps in one day is a milestone for the MTA and also another reason we are making progress on the 4 million subway riders mark. People who have tried OMNY know that the tap-and- go easy with OMNY is the best way to take the subway and bus, and I’m thrilled to see customers switching to OMNY in record numbers.” Continued growth of OMNY OMNY continues to grow in market share among New York City Transit customers, with the first million tap days achieved in April 2022. The MTA reached the milestone of 500 million total OMNY taps in September 2022 when a customer typed at Grand Central Terminal. OMNY has now processed cards issued in 192 of the 195 card-issuing countries. OMNY customers now consistently represent almost half of all subway riders, with a 40% market share of paid rides. Nearly 100% of all OMNY transactions are made on personal devices or customer cards, making the MTA unique among North American transit systems. In October, OMNY has been rolled out to discount customers, who can now switch from MetroCard to driving with their personal device or contactless card. Discounted customers can seamlessly switch from MetroCard to OMNY online using the OMNY digital assistant, available 24/7 on OMNY.info. An explanatory video for customers wishing to switch to OMNY can be viewed here. New York City Transit President Richard Davey said: “To see so many passengers returning and using OMNY to do so is a vote of confidence in all the steps NYC Transit has taken to provide faster, cleaner and safer service. New Yorkers are savvy commuters; they understand OMNY’s layers of convenience From the “Lucky 13″ program that gets free rides or skips the line by paying with your personal device or card, it’s suited for the bustle of the city .” Shanifah Rieara, Acting Chief Customer Officer of MTA, said: “Customers are approving the ease and convenience of OMNY in growing numbers. As we continue to help more discount customers and other passengers switch to OMNY at Customer Service Centers across the system, more and more customers will be heading to the system in the weeks and months to come.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-new-york-city-subway-sets-ridership-record-march-16

