OFSI: Updated Application Guidelines on Ownership and Control: Clyde & Co





On March 16, 2023, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the UK’s financial sanctions body, published an updated version of its Monetary Sanctions and Enforcement Guidance (MPE Guidance).

The update relates to OFSI’s approach to assessing breaches of financial sanctions, where an incorrect assessment of an entity’s ownership and control is relevant to the commission of a breach. This MEP guide is timely given the recent UK appointments of swaths of senior executives at several leading Russian companies, including Gazprom, as well as the appointment of the CEO of Nord Stream 2 on 23-24 February 2023. The BEP Guidelines provide useful guidance on factors to consider when dealing with counterparties whose ownership and control structures are somewhat opaque. Although it does not expressly state what OFSI expects in terms of appropriate due diligence measures, the BEP Guide explains how OFSI will consider due diligence measures in the event of an unintentional violation of sanctions. Potentially mitigating factors Provided they were taken in good faith and the conclusions drawn were reasonable, the following list of non-exhaustive measures can be considered potentially mitigating: A review of an entity’s formal ownership and control mechanisms to establish whether there is available evidence of ownership and control by a designated person

A review of actual or potential influence or de facto control over an entity by a designated person

Open source research on an entity and any person who owns or has the ability to exercise control over the entity, and a review to determine whether those persons are or are related to Designated Persons , so further investigation may be warranted

Direct contact with the entity and/or other relevant entities to investigate indirect or de facto control, including, where appropriate, seeking undertakings by UK persons as to the role of any named or having ties to a designated person

Regular checks and/or continuous monitoring of the above, if applicable With regard to the first two points, the OFSI provides examples of areas of investigation that may be appropriate: A. Formal Ownership and/or Control The percentage of shares and/or voting rights of shareholders

The ownership and distribution of other shares of a company

Whether ownership/shareholding has recently changed or transferred, including in anticipation of or in response to the imposition of financial sanctions. If so, consideration of whether this warrants further investigation into the possibility of joint arrangements or indirect or de facto control

The composition of the shares, and whether the shares have been split into different classes, or other structural changes made

Whether the changes in ownership and/or control were part of a pre-planned or broader business/financial strategy

Articles of incorporation of the company, including articles of incorporation or constitution

Any business justification for complex ownership and control structures

Agreements between shareholders or between shareholders and the entity (for example, shareholder, joint venture, operating or guarantee agreements) B. Indirect or de facto control Indications of a named person’s continued influence (or potential for influence), including through personal relationships and financial relationships

The presence or involvement of proxies, including persons holding assets on behalf of a named person

Ownership, stockholding or control by trusts associated with a designated person

If the shares or other interests of a named person have been transferred, the nature of any relationship and the prior involvement of the beneficiary person

If applicable, how recent share transfers were financed and whether this was done at an accurate and fair valuation

Any operational measures taken to ensure that the designated person cannot exercise control over the entity and/or that the designated person cannot benefit from or use the assets of the company

Information relating to the circumstances of the appointments to the board of directors and/or management, including background, relevant experience and relationships with the nominees

Conduct of board meetings and governance processes, including minutes of board or shareholder meetings regarding recent changes in ownership and control of the entity relating to the named person

Outstanding financial liabilities directly related to a named person, for example, personal loans, loan guarantees, real estate, equipment, etc.

Other shareholder agreements, voting agreements, put or call options or other coordination arrangements in place between the entity and the designated person or controlled entities

Are there benefits conferred on the designated person by the entity or transactions between the entity and the designated person Conversely, failure to perform appropriate due diligence or in bad faith will potentially be an aggravating factor. Other Considerations After listing a host of potentially appropriate measures, the BEP Guide makes it clear that the extent of controls required in any given case will depend on the facts of the case. This includes factors such as: Degree of risk of sanctions of the entities concerned

Nature of the operation

Nature of a person’s contractual or commercial relationship with the entity (where the relationship or activity is ongoing, there should be appropriate regularity of checks and/or ongoing monitoring) Finally, the BEP Guidelines state that the onus is on the entity against whom the OFSI is considering taking enforcement action to demonstrate that reasonable and appropriate due diligence with respect to ownership and control has been undertaken. To this end, OFSI would expect: – To see evidence of a decision-making process that took into account the risk of sanctions and considered what would be an appropriate level of due diligence in light of that risk

– Decisions made with reference to an internal framework or policy, but recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach

– Careful consideration of information obtained in any assessment of ownership and control, particularly where efforts appear to have been made by designated persons to avoid relevant thresholds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clydeco.com/en/insights/2023/03/ofsiupdatetoenforcementguidanceonownership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

