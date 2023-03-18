Investors feel optimistic as the stock market had every chance of cratering, but didn’t this week despite collapsing banks





For all the banking meltdowns, falling bond yields, pounding oil and mining stocks and daily volatility, Adam Sarhan puts this week in the win column.

For what? The stock market had every chance to crater, but didn’t, said Sarhan, author of the bookPsychological analysis: how to make money, outsmart the market and join the circle of smart moneyand founder of 50 Park Investments. It’s bullish. Whether resilience persists depends in large part on the Federal Reserve, whose attitude toward interest rates is the source of all the turmoil and may be what calms it down. The S&P 500 index rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index climbed 5.8% for its best week since November, even with a pivotal Fed meeting ahead and a ninth increase consecutive rate expected. But after a year of bemoaning the tightening of central bank monetary policy, investors now see further rate hikes as a sign of confidence in the economy and the financial system. Some people think the stock market would take it very badly if the Fed didn’t raise rates, said Mimi Duff, managing director of GenTrust. To land the plane, there will be turbulence. Although a spiraling crisis of confidence in the US banking system has rattled investors, movements in the Cboe Volatility Index have not necessarily shown it. The VIX, Wall Street’s main fear indicator, closed at 25.5 on Friday, below its average level a year ago. And a look at the VIX’s so-called bias also shows that the anxiety is starting to subside. The cost of protection against gains in the VIX over the next month has been declining since March 10, when the crisis in the banking system became evident. The implied volatility of contracts betting on a fall in the fear gauge over the next month has increased. Long technology 50 Park’s Sarhan is long on short-term US stocks, including beat tech and growth stocks like chip stocks and some brokerage firms, such asCharles Schwab Corp.. Investors have snapped up classic tech growth companies likeMicrosoft Corp.,Alphabet Inc.AndApple Inc.known for their stability and strong cash flows. The Russell 1000 Growth Index jumped 4.1% this week while its value counterpart fell 1.7%, the biggest gap between the two since 2001. Even with all the turmoil in the banking sector, markets don’t expect the Fed to turn dovish all of a sudden. The traders arewaitingan increase of a quarter of a point next week in a range of 4.75% to 5%. They also expect the policy rate to peak in May. The catch for growth stocks is that inflation remains a hurdle, which means the Fed will likely be forced to continue to rise well beyond Wednesday’s meeting, said Frank Value portfolio manager Brian Frank. fund. He suggests buying battered energy stocks generally seen as an inflation hedge after the group lost 7% last week as US oil prices fell. The Fed’s forecasts for the coming months will be a key element for investors. In particular, they will be looking for any changes in the latest quarterly rate projections, known as the dot plot, after some officials suggested it might be appropriate to slow the pace of increases if wage growth slows, which Whoshowing signsTo do. Barclays Plc economists led by Marc Giannoni estimate that the median of the dot chart will peak in 2023 at 5.1%. This matches what officials projected at their December meeting. The market has rallied at times this week, acting as if SVB and Credit Suisse are unique and the banking system can tolerate this, but I disagree, Frank said. I lost some sleep over it. I’m still not convinced that everything is fine. I haven’t bought bank stocks since 2008.

