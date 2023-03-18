Johannesburg Stock Exchange opens financial education program for students





The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s virtual trading rooms, flagship financial education programme, the JSE Investment Challenge, have officially opened as the competition marks a 50-year milestone. Designed to highlight the importance of investment and to increase the financial literacy of South African learners and tertiary students, the Investment Challenge offers participants the opportunity to invest a virtual amount of R1 million on the stock market in actual JSE listed shares over a six-year period. month period. Their performance is tracked and measured against other competitors, with top performers eligible for premium prizes after the trading floor closes in September. Idris Seedat, Manager: Transformation and CSI at JSE The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has a well-established history of operating as a marketplace for trading financial products. It is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world-class, and socially responsible products and services for the investor of the future. It offers safe and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, covering equity, derivatives and debt markets. It prides itself on being the market of choice for local and international investors seeking exposure to the main capital markets of the African continent. The JSE is currently ranked among the 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for 135 years. For half a century, the program has been instrumental in honing young people in the fundamentals of investing and the importance of financial literacy. Last year, the contest attracted 24,000 participants representing urban, township and rural areas. For five decades, the contest has been an important way to promote financial literacy, demystify the business landscape, and encourage saving and investing from an early age. Through gamification, we are now better able to make competition engaging and accessible to participants from all walks of life, ensuring that thousands more are equipped with the fundamental skills needed to build wealth, said Idris Seedat , responsible: Transformation and CSI at the JSE. Last year, the top performing teams in college and school competitions grew by 21.73% and 8.4% respectively, despite the negative performance of the All-Share Index during the period. The winners were crowned by ACUDEO College Crystal Park, Claremont High School and the University of the Witwatersrand. High schools can register one or more teams, the challenge being open to all learners. A team must consist of four members in grades 8-12 and a teacher must supervise each team. University students must form a team with members enrolled at the same institution. Each team must have a minimum of two and a maximum of four members. All students are eligible, regardless of their field of study. Monthly prizes are awarded to the top performing teams and winners take home their share of R1 million in prize money, including a trip to an international scholarship for participants in the University Game. As the largest stock exchange on the continent, we play an active role in building a financially competent society. Opportunities like these help our young people learn real business skills through an interactive platform, while building the value of savings and investing in their long-term development towards financial freedom. As we celebrate the game’s 50th anniversary, we aim to further broaden the footprint of the challenges by reaching schools, colleges and areas we haven’t touched before and embedding financial literacy in the social fabric of our country, said Seedat. Click below to share this article Facebook

