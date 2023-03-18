Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholding and Shares

MONTREAL, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Business” Or “Osisko Metals“) ( TSX-V: IN REGARDS TO ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it expects to complete its previously announced transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (“Appian“) end of March or beginning of April 2023 which will result in the formation of a joint venture to advance Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project (the “Transaction“). To this end, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received the required shareholder and stock exchange approvals to complete the transaction.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“), the Company is authorized to obtain shareholder approval of the Transaction by means of a written consent of shareholders holding at least 50% of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company. As of March 17, 2023, the Company received written consents in connection with the transaction from shareholders holding an aggregate of 122,018,186 common shares, representing approximately 54.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

In addition, on March 16, 2023, the Company received conditional approval from the Stock Exchange to complete the Transaction. The Transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, commented“We are very grateful for the support of our shareholders regarding the joint venture transaction with Appian on the Pine Point project. After quickly obtaining the required shareholder and stock exchange approvals, we expect to be able to close the joint venture transaction at the March or early April 2023. On behalf of the Osisko Metals Board of Directors, we thank our shareholders, management, as well as our advisors and partners for their hard work and longstanding support, and look forward to moving the Pine Point project with Appien.”

The completion of the Transaction remains subject, among other things, to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction in accordance with the investment agreement dated February 21, 2023 between the Company and Appian relating to the Operation (the “investment agreement“). Assuming that all the conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction are satisfied or waived, the Company anticipates that the closing of the Transaction will take place at the end of March or the beginning of April 2023.

For more details on the transaction, please refer to the Company’s press release dated February 22, 2023, the material change report dated February 27, 2023 and the investment agreement, copies of which are available on SEDAR. (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s Issuer Profile.

Advisors

Maxit Capital LP is acting as financial advisor to Osisko Metals and Bennett Jones LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

McCarthy Ttrault LLP is acting as legal counsel to Appian.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canada-based exploration and development company that creates value in critical metals, particularly copper and zinc. The Company controls one of the major former zinc mining camps in Canada, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA indicated an after-tax NPV of $602 million and an IRR by 25%, based on long-term zinc prices of US$1.37/lb and current mineral resource estimates (“ERM“) that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The latest MRE consists of 15.7 Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 47.2 Mt of a grade of 5.94% ZnEq of the inferred mineral resources Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada” dated July 30, which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, paved road access and has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometers of haul roads already in place.

The Company is also in the process of acquiring, from Glencore Canada, a 100% interest in the former Gasp copper mine, located near Murdochville on the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project which hosts an NI 43-101 inferred resource of 456 Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see news release dated April 28, 2022 ). Gasp Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining province of Quebec.

About Appian

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is a London-based investment adviser to long-term value-oriented private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor to the metals and mining industry, with global experience in South America, North America, Europe, Australia and Africa and a successful track record in supporting businesses to achieve their development goals, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees. Appian has a global team of 60 experienced professionals located in London, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte and Perth. The Appian team, through its private equity funds, has a long history of success in mine development and production, having completed 8 mine builds in the past 5 years.

Robert Wares, President and CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated

