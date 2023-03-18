Business
Will the bankruptcy of SVB trigger a stock market crash?
Fears of another stock market crash exploded last week. Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the shares of its parent company, SVB Financial Group, fell nearly 70% in 48 hours before trading was finally halted. It even led to a sell-off of shares of other US banks. And now there is growing speculation that another financial crisis is imminent.
But are these doomsday predictions justified? Well not really. This is a unique and complex situation. So, let’s break down exactly what happened and why investors may not need to panic.
What happened to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)?
On Wednesday March 15, SVB was the 16th largest bank in the United States. It was aimed at half of the nation’s tech and life sciences companies, most of which were backed by venture capitalists. On Friday afternoon, regulators declared the bank insolvent and seized all transactions.
To understand what happened during this 72-hour period, you have to look at what happened between 2020 and 2022.
After the short stock market crash of 2020, tech stocks were skyrocketing. And many U.S. tech and biotech companies were capitalizing on that momentum by issuing new stock either through IPOs or secondary offerings. This resulted in a huge amount of money being raised. And it had to be put somewhere. It seems that almost every tech company has chosen SVB.
In 2020 and 2021, more than $130 billion in deposits were made to the bank, creating a problem. Banks generally make money by accepting deposits and granting loans. The problem is that most of SVB’s clients were unprofitable companies that were burning money and were not eligible for loans. And there was only a limited amount that they could issue to private equity and venture capital firms.
So instead, the bank opted to buy bonds primarily in the form of long-term mortgage-backed securities. And so a bank flooded with cash became a ticking time bomb.
Failures in risk management emerge
Before this fiasco began, SVB had $80 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities on its balance sheet, yielding an average of 1.56%. And 97% of these bonds had a maturity of more than 10 years, including 56% at fixed rates. This decision to invest most of its deposits in long-term fixed bonds indicates that SVB assumed that interest rates would remain close to zero for the next decade. And this despite the fact that the Federal Reserve had already begun to raise rates.
One thing to remember is that the longer a bond is until it matures, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For what? Because if rates go up, newly issued bonds will offer a higher yield, causing older bonds to fall. This is why banks that invest in long-term bonds also buy other financial derivatives to hedge against this risk.
So surely SVB was hedging its gigantic exposure to interest rate hikes? No. This is not an exaggeration. The bank literally sold all of its interest rate hedges in 2022. This meant that there was no protection in place for its bond portfolio against further rises.
This situation is unprecedented. Banks employ a Chief Risk Officer (CRO) to ensure that such a thing can never happen. But in April 2022, Laura Izurieta resigned as CRO. And it will take until January 2023 for a successor to be named. In other words, the bank did not have a risk manager for nearly nine months!
the explosion
On Wednesday morning, SVB announced that it suffered a loss of $1.8 billion. This loss stems from the fact that a large number of its customers have withdrawn their money. And to cover these withdrawals, the SVB was forced to sell part of its long-term bonds. But due to recent rate hikes, these assets had drastically lost value.
Venture capitalists began to panic about a possible bank run. This is when depositors try to withdraw all their money at once. And that is precisely what happened to silver gateanother US bank that collapsed the same day SVB announced its results.
Venture capitalists began advising their portfolio companies to withdraw funds, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. And on Friday, $42 billion was claimed by SVB customers. To keep up with demand, the bank was forced to execute a mortgage bond discount sale at terrible prices, resulting in massive losses that led to the implosion of SVB.
The start of a new stock market crash?
Despite what some headlines might suggest, SVB’s collapse is unlikely to trigger another financial crisis. This is especially true now that regulators have stepped in and ensured depositors have access to all their money.
Something that seems to be forgotten is that following the financial crisis of 2008, the Basel III regulations were introduced. Without going into too much detail, these new rules restricted the number of long-term assets a bank could hold at any one time. Almost all banks in Europe must comply with these restrictions. But in the United States, only the largest financial institutions were subject to Basel III.
SVB did not fall under this umbrella. And the list of US banks that include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, And JP Morgan. Each has far more deposits and operates under far stricter regulations that prevent a situation like SVB from occurring.
Therefore, the risk of contagion – although certainly not zero – is low. As such, the collapse of SVB is unlikely to trigger a stock market crash. But it highlights the impact rising interest rates can have on a poorly managed, undiversified investment portfolio.
