Stocks tumble to cap bumpy week on fears over banks

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell on Friday to end a rocky week on Wall Street as investors grew concerned that turmoil in the banking sector could push the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, paring its gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 384 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Markets around the world jittered last week as worries grew following the second and third biggest US bank failures in history. Markets rallied on Thursday after two banks in investors’ sights bolstered their cash holdings .

But on Friday, some of the hope faded and the pair began to fall again. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares fell 8%. On Wall Street, shares of First Republic Bank fell nearly 33% to take their plunge for the week to 71.8%.

The two banks have different problems, but the overriding fear is that the banking system will crack under the weight of the fastest series of interest rate hikes in decades.

If the Fed goes that far that fast, something is going to snap, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. There is a very clear and obvious story of what is happening, even in slower and smaller rate hike cycles.

Analysts were quick to say the current chaos for banks seems nowhere near as bad as the 2007-08 financial crisis that wrecked the global economy. But the problems are still fueling worries about a recession, as problems for banks could mean problems for small and medium-sized businesses getting the loans they need to grow.

The big picture: Since 1870, there have been 14 major global recessions, all caused by wars, pandemics and banking crises, investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

The banks borrowed nearly $165 billion from the Federal Reserve over the past week, a sign of the level of strain in the system.

After years of historically easy conditions, banks are now taking a shock after the Federal Reserve and other central banks raised interest rates at a breakneck pace. These measures aim to bring high global inflation under control.

While higher rates may help control inflation by slowing the economy, they increase the risk of a subsequent recession. They also hurt the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments. This last factor was one of the issues plaguing Silicon Valley Bank, which regulators seized on a week ago.

Since then, Wall Street has attempted to root out banks with characteristics similar to Silicon Valley Bank, such as many depositors with more than the $250,000 limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or many tech startups and other highly connected people. which can quickly spread concerns about a bank’s soundness .

This is why investors have invested so much in the San Francisco-based First Republic. A group of 11 of the biggest banks said on Thursday it would deposit a total of $30 billion in the bank to show its confidence in it and banks in general. After getting a brief respite on Thursday, its stock fell again on Friday along with other small and mid-sized banks.

There are still a lot of unknowns, Bairds Mayfield said, about the types of investments banks have in their portfolios and how easily they can be quickly turned into cash. It’s the biggest fear. This is when the markets are usually the most volatile and negative. And for most investors who have been in the industry for a while, it’s hard not to remember 2008, 2009, even though it looks quite different.

Some of the wildest action took place in the bond market, where yields swung as traders drastically recalibrated bets on where the Fed would take rates.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 3.81% from 4.17% on Thursday evening. It was above 5% last week and at its highest level since 2007. This is a massive move for the bond market.

Traders widely expect this week’s turmoil to push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its next meeting by just a quarter of a percentage point. That would be the same increase as the past few months and half of the 0.50 point rise that some traders had previously expected.

A report on Friday may have given the Fed yet another reason to delay reaccelerating its rate hikes. Inflation expectations among US consumers are falling, according to a preliminary survey from the University of Michigan. That’s key for the Fed, which has said such expectations can fuel virtuous and vicious circles.

A more discouraging signal for the economy, confidence also fell. It’s at the heart of the most important part of the US economy: consumer spending.

The easing of expectations for the Fed has recently helped several Big Tech stocks. They’ve had their own issues, but they tend to benefit from lower interest rates. Partly because of that, the S&P 500 still posted a 1.4% gain last week.

In total, the S&P 500 fell 43.64 points on Friday to 3,916.64. The Dow fell from 384.57 to 31,861.98 and the Nasdaq from 86.76 to 11,630.51.

Cryptocurrencies shot even higher. Bitcoin is up over 30% this week.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.