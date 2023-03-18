Business
Inside the New York Stock Exchange the day SVB collapsed
- Peter Tuchman has been on the New York Stock Exchange for nearly 38 years and is Wall Street’s most photographed trader.
- Stocks plunged last week on fears of contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
- “We’ve never seen the volatility that we see here. The intraday madness,” Tuchman said.
On the morning of the biggest bank failure since 2008, Peter Tuchman had four glasses of espresso, two glasses of orange juice and got ready for his day.
Immediately, stocks fell that morning. The S&P 500 had its worst week of the year. Markets went haywire shortly after the opening bell.
Tuchman, a stockbroker with nearly 38 years of experience on the trading floor is the the most photographed trader on Wall Street, and it has seen its share of volatility.
It withstood the stock market crash of 1987, the bursting of the dot-com bubble, the financial crisis of 2008, and the sell-off of COVID-19 in 2020.
On March 10, when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, “the shit was really hitting the fan,” he told Insider.
Tuchman describes the New York Stock Exchange as “the delta of all information” and the “ultimate pricing mechanism” for global markets, and that Friday investors and news outlets were calling it even more than habit for taking a pulse.
Hedge funds, large institutions, high net worth individual investors, and clients with “skin in the game” were reaching out to Tuchman and other brokers on the floor, asking, “What’s going on? How much is for sale? How much to buy? Where are we?” he said. “We are the eyes and ears of publicly traded companies.”
“It is important that in the world of liquidity and volatility there is a human being at the point of execution, making decisions, not a machine, not a robot, not an algo,” he said. declared.
Panic rocked Wall Street and stocks fell on concerns about what would fall under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, as well as contagion from SVB, which served more than 50 % of all venture-backed companies in the United States whose downfall marked the greatest calamity since the last financial crisis.
Bank stocks led the plunge on Friday, posting their worst week since 2020. The market decline was fueled by fear that gripped SVB peers like Western Alliance Bancorp and Signature Bank, both of which lost more than 20% on the day. Like SVB, Signature was going to be taken over by the FDIC this weekend.
“We’ve never seen the volatility that we see here. The intraday madness,” Tuchman said of the past few years in financial markets. “Things that used to take generations to happen can now happen between lunch and your coffee break, right? We can be in a bear market at 11 a.m. and at three o’clock we are in a bull market.”
He added: “Well, that’s insane. It took 20 years to happen. Now it happens over lunch.”
Tuchman didn’t have lunch on Friday, but he usually doesn’t anyway.
On the ground, Tuchman feels “something bad is going on” when multiple stocks stop trading at the same time. This is a pricing mechanism called “limit up, limit down”, which is put in place temporarily to mitigate extraordinary volatility when price declines of individual securities reach levels that could exhaust the market liquidity.
In Tuchman’s words: “We give everyone a chance to figure out what they want to do because no one is advantaged by stocks that go up 30 points and go down 40 points. It’s just not rational. .”
He added: “It gives everyone a minute to calm down, see where the bodies are buried and then make a decision going forward.”
Less than a minute after Friday’s 9:30 a.m. open, First Republic Bank, another SVB peer, halted trading for six minutes. The stock paused 12 more times that day. Western Alliance followed suit, stopping 20 times a day, according to historical data of the New York Stock Exchange.
“We are trading a lot of contagion stocks so suddenly [we] notice that the market is selling [them] drastically,” he added.
The monitors cover almost every nook and cranny of the trading floor. Fast-talking brokers are hunched over their screens, taking calls, while digesting the deluge of headlines to dissect what moves the markets.
“We are surrounded by all the information that makes up the market. I watch every second what is happening with all this information,” he said, pointing to the hundreds of monitors around us. “You see everything in real time.”
There’s always volatility somewhere, Tuchman says, but that’s part of the job.
There was a feeling that more trouble was brewing as traders headed out for the weekend. The government only announced that it would support the losses of depositors at SVB and Signature Bank on Sunday evening, leaving investors uncertain as to what would happen next.
“Markets don’t like unknowns and anxiety,” he said. “We didn’t know much more than we knew. That’s when you get scared in the market and that’s why we had a selloff on Friday.”
He added: “I call it a perfect storm. You have a lack of information, transparency and clarity. You have a weekend coming up. You have a Fed meeting looming. You have the world that trying to get out of a pandemic. You’ve got a massive interest rate hike environment. You’ve got a tech sector under fire. You’ve got retail sales here. All eyes are on the market.
