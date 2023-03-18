SM Entertainment & More Music Stocks Drop In Chaotic Week For Markets – Billboard





Only four of the 20 stocks of BillboardThe Global Music Index was in positive territory this week: Spotify climbed 4.5% to $127.09, Tencent Music Entertainment rose 4.4% to $7.85, Warner Music Group rose 1.5 % at $30.21 and Reservoir Media was up 0.2% at $6.15. Stock markets were again shaken this week by problems in the banking sector. After a run at Silicon Valley Bank last week, Signature Bank and First Republic faltered this week. Credit Suisse on Wednesday asked for support from the Swiss National Bank after its largest shareholder refused to inject money to provide much-needed stability. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% this week after falling 1.2% on Friday (March 17). The S&P 500 improved 1.4% on the week despite falling 1.1% on Friday. The global music index fell just 0.4% to 1,188.02 despite most stocks falling into negative territory. Spotify and Warner Music Group are two of the most valuable companies in the index. The other big companies saw only small declines: Universal Music Group fell 1.7% to 21.38 euros, SiriusXM fell 0.8% to $3.64 and Live Nation fell 0. 4% to $66.36. The biggest loser of the week was K-pop company SM Entertainment, which fell 23.5% to 113,000 won after HYBE canceled its bid to take over the company. Last week, SM Entertainment was the biggest gainer in the Global Music Indexes, improving 14.4% to 147,800 won, after Kakao announced a tender offer to acquire up to 35% of shareholders’ shares. minority interests at 150,000 won per share. Weakness in the advertising market continued to be a problem for radio stocks. iHeartMedia fell 12% to $4.31 and Audacy fell 12.5% ​​to $0.14. Morgan Stanley analysts lowered iHeartMedia’s price target from $8 to $5 amid concerns about broadcasting’s long-term growth potential, according to a March 16 investor note. Year-to-date, iHeartMedia is down 29.7%, Cumulus Media is down 35.9%, and Audacy is down 39.1%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/sm-entertainment-music-stocks-fall-markets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related