Stock market today: live updates





Shares fell on Friday as investors pulled back from positions in First Republic and other banking stocks amid continued concerns about the state of the US banking sector. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 384.57 points, or 1.19%, to close at 31,861.98 points. THE S&P500 slipped 1.10% to end at 3,916.64 points, while the Nasdaq Compound was down 0.74% at 11,630.51 points. First Republic slid nearly 33% to end the week down nearly 72%. It marked a turning point from Thursday’s relief bounce, which came when a group of banks said it would help the First Republic with $30 billion in deposits as a sign of confidence in the banking system. Friday’s plunge weighed on SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) which lost 6% during the session and ended the week down 14%. shares listed in the United States of Swiss credit closed nearly 7% as traders analyzed the bank’s announcement that it would borrow up to $50 billion, or nearly $54 billion, from the Swiss National Bank. The stock lost 24% during the week. Despite the decline, the S&P 500 advanced 1.43% this week. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.41% as investors bet on tech and other growth names ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. It was the best week since January 13 for the tech-heavy index. But Friday’s plunge sent the Dow Jones into negative territory for the week, ending down 0.15%. Bank stocks have been watched closely by investors in recent days, fearing others will suffer the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which both closed last week. The market reacted to the latest industry developments after regulators said over the weekend that they would support deposits at both banks. Investors pulled back on Friday ahead of what could be a turbulent weekend as the banking crisis unfolds, said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. “There is nervousness in the weekend of: what does all this look like on Monday?” he said. “The market is nervous about holding stocks in there.” The reshuffle comes at a time when investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve’s next meeting on March 21-22. The question on traders’ minds is whether the central bank will proceed with an expected 25 basis point hike even as banking problems hit the market. “The Fed seems to be at least paying lip service and being aware of what just happened with the banking industry,” said Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer at Moneta. “In a way, nothing in the base case has changed, only for the fact that we’ve had this kind of event in the banking sector causing contagion in terms of sentiment, but not yet really contagion in terms of other banks.” Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.

