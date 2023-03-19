As Stock Markets Plunge, Here’s Warren Buffett’s Advice





It’s been a tough week for UK shareholders as panic swept through the London market following the collapse of two mid-sized US banks. But while the FTSE100 the index fell 5.3% over the week, the S&P500 actually added 2.1%. With the fear, uncertainty and doubt haunting the financial markets, I wonder what Warren Buffett would think of this latest meltdown? Buffett’s advice on the misery of the market The famous investor Warren Buffett is a mega-billionaire philanthropist. He has a personal fortune of $101.6 billion accumulated through investments (and has also donated nearly $50 billion to good causes). So when the Oracle of Omaha speaks, the markets listen. Here’s what Uncle Warren said during previous stock market crashes: 1. Be afraid when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. In the depths of the global financial crisis of 2007-09, Buffett wrote these wise words in a New York Times article from October 16, 2008. In the same article, Buffett explained that he puts 100% of his personal wealth in US stocks. Five months later, the stock market crash was over and stock prices were soaring, making my hero even richer. 2. The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going badly. While being interviewed about the share buybacks on the US news channel CNBC in February 2018, Buffett uttered this sound advice. When stocks fall, quality companies are often put up for sale at ridiculous prices. Additionally, when stock markets crash, sectors or entire countries sometimes sell at knockdown prices. And as a contrarian, my favorite time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets as other investors rush to sell. 3. “Bad news is an investor’s best friend. It lets you buy a slice of Americas Future at a discounted price. In the New York Times aforementioned piece, Warren Buffett added this soothing, weighted quote. He knows that stock market crashes can be the best time to buy battered stocks. In other words, when stock prices slide and crash, I take a deep breath and buy big while it lasts. It helped me survive and thrive after the market crashes of 2000-03, 2007-09 and Spring 2020. 4. “Just buy something for less than its value. When asked about his incredibly successful investing career in 1991, Buffett gave this simple answer. Again and again, he patiently explained that his only goal was to buy quality companies at reasonable prices. Of course, the more stock markets slide, the more the stocks of good companies become heavily discounted. And given the ability to buy from big companies at discount prices, I can barely contain myself. Finally, this last market shock could have lasted longer. Nobody rings a bell to signal the end of bear markets. And maybe no one has the skills, expertise, and experience to make money like Warren Buffett. Even so, I try to listen to the maestro when buying long-term undervalued stocks. Plus, Buffett just bought a ton of stock in a major US oil company this week. So clearly, he is not quite panicking yet!

