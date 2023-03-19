After the collapse of the SVBs, why people worry about the banks

Banks falter as customers withdraw their deposits. Markets are on a rollercoaster ride as investors rush to safety. Regulators are scrambling after years of complacency.

Fifteen years ago, the world plunged into a devastating financial crisis, precipitated by the collapse of the American housing market. Today, another culprit is putting the financial system under pressure: rapidly rising interest rates.

The sudden collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the largest bank failures since the Great Recession, have highlighted the precariousness of lenders. First Republic Bank was forced to look for a lifeline this week, receiving tens of billions of dollars from other banks. And fears over the stability of the banking system have hit Credit Suisse, the beaten European giant.

But the storm had been quietly brewing for months.

The fragility of some banks can be attributed to their fundamental functioning.



The simplest way to think of a bank is that it takes deposits from customers and lends those funds to people who want to buy a house or companies who want to build a factory. The reality, however, is more complicated.





A diagram of a hypothetical bank experiencing a bank run.







A hypothetical bank. . . receives $2 billion In customer deposits. He then invests this money: $1 billion in loans that it grants out; $1 billion in bonds. When interest rates increase, new bonds pay more. Older bonds are less attractive to buyers and lose value: The bonds available to the bank are now value $500 million. The bank only has $1.5 billion In assets – much less than what was originally filed. If enough customers ask for their money back, the bank can not be able to return all funds. The more people notice it, the more the more they demand their money back, creating a run on the bank.



That’s what happened with Silicon Valley Bank, which regulators seized on March 10 and which investors immediately saw as a possible harbinger of similar problems at other banks.

The problem for SVB was that it held many bonds which were bought back when interest rates were low. Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times to tackle the highest inflation in generations. As rates rose, the new versions of the bonds became more valuable to investors than those held by the SVB.

With the tech industry cooling off, some SVB customers have started withdrawing their money. To raise the money needed to repay depositors, SVB sold $21 billion worth of bonds. The bank has racked up nearly $2 billion in losses.

These losses raised alarms among investors and some bank customers. If the rest of SVB’s balance sheet were riddled with similar loss-making assets, would the bank be able to find enough money to repay its depositors?

Rather than waiting to find out, customers rushed to withdraw their tens of billions of dollars.

A classic bank run was underway.

With the Fed undertaking the most aggressive monetary tightening in 40 years, it seemed like a matter of time before something snapped, Macquarie Securities analysts wrote on Friday.

Even before SVB capsized, investors were racing to determine which other banks might be exposed to similar spirals. A bright red flag: significant losses in a bank’s bond portfolios. These are called unrealized losses and only turn into real losses if the banks have to sell the assets.

Since the Fed started raising interest rates, banks have had to deal with mounting unrealized losses.



These unrealized losses are particularly notable as a percentage of a bank’s deposits, a crucial measure because more losses mean a greater chance that a bank will struggle to repay customers.





Unrealized gains and losses on the investment securities of each bank in proportion to its deposits A series of bar charts showing unrealized gains and losses on investment securities as a percentage of deposits for six mid-sized banks from 2019 to 2022: First Republic, Pacific Western, Signature, Silicon Valley, Western Alliance and Zions. In each quarter of 2022, all banks recorded unrealized losses. Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council Note: Includes both held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities, that is, long-term and short-term investments.

At the end of last year, U.S. banks faced more than $600 billion in unrealized losses from rising rates, federal regulators said. estimated.

Those losses had the potential to eat into more than a third of banks’ so-called capital buffers, which are meant to protect depositors against losses, according to Fitch Ratings. The thinner a bank’s capital reserves are, the more money its customers are at risk of losing and the more investors and customers are likely to flee.

But the $600 billion figure, which represented a limited set of banking assets, may underestimate the severity of the industry’s potential losses. This week alone, two distinct groups of academics released papers estimating that banks faced at least $1.7 trillion in potential losses.

The most nervous bank customers are usually those whose deposits are not insured.



This was a huge problem at SVB, where more than 90% of deposits exceeded amounts covered by federal insurance. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits for individual accounts up to $250,000, and many other banks have high levels as well.





Top 50 Banks by Share of Non-FDIC Insured Deposits Excludes banking giants considered systemically important A bar chart showing the share of deposits that were not federally insured at 50 US banks at the end of last year. At Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, more than 90% of deposits were uninsured.







A greater share of uninsured deposits 94% of total deposits of $161 billion The height of the bars is proportional to the total national deposits of each bank A greater share of uninsured deposits 94% of total deposits of $161 billion The height of the bars is proportional to the total national deposits of each bank

Sources: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Board; Financial Stability Board Notes: Data is as of December 31, 2022. Includes domestic filings only. Excludes systemically important global bankswhich are subject to stricter regulations, including stricter capital requirements.

To make matters worse, many banks, especially those with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion, have kept less than 4% of their assets in cash, according to Fitch.

Banks with less liquidity may be more susceptible to losses in the event of a withdrawal rush.







Six bar charts showing the total amount of cash and non-cash assets held by midsize banks from 2019 to 2022: First Republic, Pacific Western, Signature, Silicon Valley, Western Alliance and Zions. Although their assets grew, these banks held only a small share of cash.







Cash and non-monetary assets of banks Cash and non-monetary assets of banks

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Medium-sized banks like SVB are not subject to the same regulatory oversight as larger national banks, which, among other provisions, are subject to stricter requirements to have a certain amount of reserves in times of crisis.

But no bank is completely immune to a run.

I don’t think anyone builds to withstand 25% of their deposits leaving in a day, which happened in the case of SVB, said Nathan Stovall, banking analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Federal Reserve and other regulators are rushing to reassure everyone. Last weekend the Fed announced a program which offers loans of up to one year to banks using banks’ government bonds and certain other assets as collateral.

Crucially, the Fed said it would value the bonds at their original value and not at the lower levels that banks might receive if they tried to sell them quickly in the markets. The Fed’s goal was to send a reassuring signal that banks would not have to turn potential unrealized losses into crippling real losses.

At least so far, this program hasn’t changed the game much. Banks only borrowed about $12 billion, a small fraction of the deposits that were withdrawn from the SVB alone before its implosion.

But the banks gobbled up $153 billion in loans through the federal government’s traditional lending program. It was less than $5 billion the previous week and was the largest amount borrowed in a week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The scare that started with the SVB has continued to spread to other banks.



On Wednesday, Swiss authorities pledged to protect giant bank Credit Suisse as concerns about its stability swirled. The next day, US authorities helped organize a bailout of the First Republic industry, one of the big banks that had particularly caught the attention of nervous investors.

The problems lurking in the balance sheets of smaller banks could have a significant effect on the economy. Banks could change their lending standards to shore up their finances, making it harder for someone to take out a mortgage or for a business to get a loan to expand.

Goldman analysts believe this will have the same impact as a Fed interest rate hike of up to half a point. Economists are debating whether the Fed should stop raising rates amid the financial turmoil, and futures markets suggest many traders think it could start cutting rates before the end of the year.

On Friday, investors continued to pound regional bank stocks. Shares of First Republics are down more than 80% for the year, and other regional banks like Pacific Western and Western Alliance have lost more than half their value.

In other words, investors are far from convinced that the crisis is over.