New DOJ focus on executive compensation in solving criminal investigations





Key points The DOJ recently announced several policy updates linking the resolution of criminal investigations to a company’s compensation and bonus programs.

These updates include executive compensation-focused revisions to the DOJ’s ECCP memorandum, which details factors prosecutors should consider during corporate criminal investigations when determining whether to bring charges. and when negotiating a plea or other agreements.

The updates also include a new Pilot Program for Compensation Incentives and Clawbackswhich requires companies that enter into resolutions with the DOJ’s Criminal Division to implement compliance-related criteria in their compensation and bonus programs and to report the status of such implementation to the division for the duration of the resolution.

The pilot program also reduces corporate fines by the amount of compensation a company recovers from employees who have committed wrongdoing and gives prosecutors the discretion to reduce fines by up to 25% of the amount a company recovers. company attempted to recover, even if the recovery fails.

Companies can benefit from considering the new DOJ policies when evaluating executive compensation programs and agreements. Compliance personnel should consider their organization’s law enforcement risk when determining whether to document this consideration. Updated DOJ Memorandum The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Corporate Compliance Program Evaluation (CCCP) memorandum details the factors that prosecutors should consider when conducting criminal investigations of corporations, in determining whether to to press charges and negotiating plea or other agreements. On March 3, 2023, the DOJ significantly revised the memorandum, which was last updated in June 2020. These revisions specify factors that prosecutors should consider when assessing whether compensation plans and a company’s consequence management strategies are indicative of a positive compliance culture. With respect to a company’s financial incentive scheme, the DOJ added a number of questions for prosecutors to consider, including the following: Has the company considered the impact of financial rewards and other incentives on compliance?

Has the company considered whether business objectives are achievable if the company operates in a compliant and ethical manner?

What role does the compliance function play in designing and granting financial incentives to higher levels of the organization?

What percentage of executive compensation is structured to encourage sustainable ethical business goals?

Are bonus and deferred compensation terms subject to cancellation or clawback, to the extent permitted by applicable law, in the event that unethical or unethical behavior is exhibited before or after the award of the reward ?

Does the company have a policy for recovering compensation paid in the event of misconduct?

Were there specific examples of actions taken (eg, promotions or awards denied, compensation clawed back, or deferred compensation reversed) due to compliance and ethics considerations? The DOJ believes that a company should assess compliance factors when evaluating compensation agreements. These reviews encourage doing so by suggesting that companies could benefit from documenting this assessment when resolving criminal allegations. For compliance personnel, any decision to document these considerations should take into account the company’s law enforcement risk. New DOJ pilot program In addition to updating the ECCP memorandum, the DOJ also announced a pilot program on Compensation Incentives and Clawbacks (the Program). The primary purpose of the program is to shift the burden of corporate financial sanctions from shareholders to those responsible for the misconduct. The three-year program requires all companies that reach resolutions with the Criminal Division to implement compliance-related criteria into compensation and bonus systems. The DOJ has specified provisions that companies can include in their compensation agreements to satisfy the program, including prohibiting bonuses for employees who fail to meet compliance performance requirements, imposing disciplinary measures to employees who violate applicable law and to those who both had supervisory authority over the wrongdoer and knew of (or were willfully blind to) wrongdoers’ misconduct and offering incentives to employees who demonstrate full commitment to compliance. In addition, the program directs prosecutors to reduce corporate fines by the amount of compensation a company recovers during the resolution period (such as a deferred prosecution agreement) from employees involved in wrongdoing. The program also gives prosecutors the discretion to reduce company fines by up to 25% of the compensation that a company has tried in good faith to recover, even if recovery has not been successful during the recovery period. resolution. This recovery credit does not include litigation or other costs associated with pursuing recovery, which are often significant. Government focus on executive compensation These policy updates and the new pilot program are consistent with other recent government initiatives focused on executive compensation and follow the adoption by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a rule final in October 2022, detailed in our previous client alert, implementing recovery arrangements. of Section 954 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. SEC rule requires issuers to implement compensation clawback policies that provide for the recovery of erroneously awarded incentive compensation received by current or former executives in the event the issuer is required to prepare a restatement an accountant. Conclusion The DOJ’s updated ECCP memo and the new DOJ pilot program, taken together, indicate that the US government is clearly focused on tying enforcement decisions to corporate compensation structures. Companies should develop and maintain compliance-related criteria in compensation schemes and should consider whether documenting these considerations can benefit them when resolving future criminal allegations. Examples include policies that recoup previously paid compensation from wrongdoers, subject bonuses and deferred compensation to cancellation in the event of a compliance violation, and provide financial rewards to employees clearly dedicated to strict compliance.

