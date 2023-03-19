Veteran Trader Who Lived Through 4 Stock Market Crashes Tells NYSE of Mayhem on Day Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed: ‘I Call It a Perfect Storm’





WhenSVB Financial Group-possesses Bank of Silicon Valley collapsed on March 10, it set in motion an earth that reverberated throughout the financial sector. In a recent interviewwith Business Insider, Peter Tuchmana seasoned trader with about 38 years of experience on the New York Stock Exchange, recounted the chaos that ensued. What happened: Tuchman, who calls the delta exchange all-news and the ultimate pricing mechanism for global markets, told the publication that on the morning of March 10, investors and the media were calling it more than usual. . Some of the questions he was asked by hedge funds, large institutions, high net worth individuals, investors and clients included: “What is going on?”

“How much is for sale? »

“How much is to buy?”

” Where are we ? » “It is important that in the world of liquidity and volatility there is a human being at the point of execution, making decisions, not a machine, not a robot, not an algo,” Tuchman explained. Read also : How to survive a stock market crash Volatility peaks: Tuchman also pointed to the extreme volatility in the markets in recent years. “Things that could take generations can now happen between lunch and coffee breaks,” he told Business Insider. We can be in a bear market at 11 a.m., and at three o’clock we’re in a bull market.” On the day of SVB’s collapse, Tuchman, who traded through the stock market crash of 1987, the dot-com bubble burst of 2000, the financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 sell-off of 2020, said that he hadn’t had lunch at all. He told the publication that when several stocks stopped trading at the same time, he sensed something bad was going to happen. Known as the upper limit, lower limit mechanism, this pause in trading gave everyone a chance to decide what they wanted to do since “no one is advantaged by stocks that go up 30 points and go down 40 points,” the trader said. It gives everyone a minute to calm down, see where the bodies are buried and then make a decision going forward.” Tuchman said he realized the market was drastically selling off some contagion stocks because he was used to trading a lot in those types of stocks. He said he monitored what was happening every second on the thousands of monitors that cluttered the trading floors. He also noted that, following the fall of SVB, many traders left for the weekend with uncertainty lingering in the air. Markets don’t like unknowns and anxiety,” Tuchman said. “We didn’t know much more than we knew. That’s when you get scared in the market and that’s why we had a selloff on Friday.” “I call it a perfect storm,” he added. “You have a lack of information, transparency and clarity. You have a weekend coming up. You have a Fed meeting looming. You have the world trying to come out of a pandemic. You have an environment massive interest rate hikes. You’ve got a tech sector under fire. You’ve got retail sales here. All eyes are on the market. Read more :First Republic Bank tumbles, S&P 500 volatility continues ahead of critical Federal Reserve meeting next week Photo: Shutterstock

