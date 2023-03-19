Stock market closes flat amid strong investor sentiment





The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited failed to end in green territory on Friday, although investor sentiment improved as the number of price winners outweighed price losers, indicating a positive magnitude of the market. The stock market closed flat yesterday, although the level of activity increased, with trading volume increasing by 14.35%, the value of transactions increasing by 6.67% and the number of transactions decreasing by 15.39 %. Indeed, investors traded 157.0 million shares worth N1.6 billion in 2,952 trades, compared to 137.3 million shares worth N1.5 billion traded. in 3,489 transactions. Capital Hotel traded 36.4 million shares during the session, UBA traded 17.9 million shares, Access Holdings traded 14.7 million shares, Fidelity Bank sold 10.3 million shares and AIICO Insurance traded 10.1 million shares. Multiverse topped the losers chart in the final trading session of the week after depreciating 9.92% to close at N3.45, Veritas Kapital lost 4.76% to quote at 20 Kobo , Chams was down 4.00% at 24 Kobo, Access Holdings were down 2.33% at N8.40, and Sterling Bank was down 1.95% at N1.51. The biggest price gainer was United Capital which rose 9.91% to N12.20, Prestige Assurance rose 9.76% to 45 KB, Royal Exchange rose 7.46% to 72 KB , Livestock Feeds improved 6.86% to N1.09 and RT Briscoe increased 4.17% to 25 Kobo. According to local stock exchange data, the energy sector closed as the banking space appreciated by 0.37%, the insurance counter rose by 0.07%, the consumer goods index jumped 0.03% and the industrial goods counter fell. up 0.02%. Business post reports that the All-Share Index (ASI) edged down 0.22 points to 54,915.39 points from 54,915.61 points on Thursday, with market capitalization unchanged at 29.916 billion naira.

