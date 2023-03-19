Market week ahead: Fed meeting, FII flows among factors to keep traders busy

After the sharp rebound in global markets, national Sensex and Nifty indices paused in hopes of relief from the global banking turmoil. The 30-stock BSE Sensex rose 355.06 points or 0.62% to settle at 57,989.90 on Friday. The wider NSE Nifty gained 114.45 points or 0.67% to end at 17,100.05.

For further clues, market participants will be watching closely for US Federal Reserve monetary policy outcomes next week and forward guidance. Crude oil and the Indian currency will also play a crucial role in the market movement. Apart from this, the Japanese inflation rate for February will be announced on March 24, 2023.

The next US monetary policy meeting is scheduled for March 21-22. The US Fed is expected to approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike next week, even with the banking sector turmoil and uncertainty ahead, market experts say.

In the absence of any major national events, the focus would be on the next FOMC meeting scheduled for March 21-22. In addition, the movement of crude and the trend of foreign flows will also be a focus,” said Ajit Mishra, Vice President – ​​Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Markets might take a breather at first, but the upside also appears to be capped. Nifty may face obstacles around the 17,250-17,400 area while the 16,600-16,800 area will provide the necessary cushion, in case the situation deteriorates further,” Mishra said.

Given that we are seeing a mixed trend across all sectors, Mishra said traders should continue with an equity-specific approach, with an emphasis on day-to-day risk management.

MOCs in the spotlight

Metal stocks could see some momentum after China’s central bank cut CRR by 25 basis points in a bid to boost its economy. Real estate stocks are seeing buying interest after DLF reported record sales growth. With oil hovering at a 15-month low, cement, paints and OMCs would also be in focus.

Looking ahead, we expect a near-term market pullback as lower US PPI inflation and slowing US retail sales data raised hopes for a rate hike. lower than 25 basis points at the Fed’s policy meeting next week. However, the market structure is still weak so traders need to take a cautious stance at higher levels,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Technical view

After showing strong volatility at the 16850 low on Thursday, Nifty showed a sustained rise with volatility on Friday and closed the day up 114 points, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

A small negative candle body has formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern, Shetti said, indicates a long-legged doji-like candle pattern formation (not a classic pattern). “Therefore, we are seeing a back-to-back doji pattern over the past couple of sessions. Current market action suggests the market is forming a near-term bottom,” he said.

Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a long bearish candle with a lower shadow. The negative chart pattern as the lower highs and lows are intact on the daily chart and Thursday’s swing low at 16850 could be seen as a new lower low in the streak. We can expect Nifty to rise from here towards the next overhead resistance at the 17300-17350 levels by next week. Immediate support is at the 16950 level,” Shetti said.

