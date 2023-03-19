In Pictures | What are the biggest stock market operators in the world? Know where India ranks on the list





A stock exchange is a platform where brokers and traders can buy and sell securities such as stocks, bonds and other financial instruments. It plays a major role in serving as a parameter to know the economic health of a country and the global economic strength. Take a look at the largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization of listed companies (as of March 10, 2023): New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), United States | $27.69 billion The New York Stock Exchange, one of the stock exchanges in the United States, is located at 11 Wall Street, New York, United States. Incorporated in 1792, the New York Stock Exchange is the largest in the world with a market capitalization of $27.69 trillion. National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), United States | $24.56 billion National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) The second largest stock exchange in the world is located at 151 W, 42nd Street, New York. It has a market cap of $24.56 trillion. Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), China | $8.15 billion China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange has a market capitalization of $8.15 trillion. It was created in 1866 but the Chinese revolution of 1947 led to its postponement. In 1990, the modern foundations for its recovery were laid. New European Exchange Technology (EURONEXT), Europe | $7.33 billion Created in 2000, Euronext is the world’s fourth largest stock exchange. Operating listing venues in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Milan and Paris, Euronext had around 2,000 listed companies as of December 2021. It is also considered the world’s largest center for listing debt and funds. . Japan Exchange Group (JPX) | $6.54 billion Japan Exchange Group, or JPX, is a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. Established in 1949, it is located at 2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. It has a market cap of $6.54 trillion. Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), China | $6.22 billion At number 6 we have the Shenzhen Stock Exchange of China with a market capitalization of $6.23 trillion. Founded in 1990, it is one of three independently operating stock exchanges in China. The other two are the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) | $5.43 billion Established in 1891, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had 2,538 listed companies at the end of 2020. With a combined market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, it is the fourth largest stock exchange in Asia. National Stock Exchange (NSE), India | $3.55 billion India ranks eighth on the list of the largest stock exchanges in the world. It has a market cap of $3.55 trillion Founded in 1992, NSE is in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Toronto Stock Exchange is next on the list of the largest stock exchanges in the world with a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/in-images-which-are-the-worlds-largest-stock-exchange-operators-know-where-india-ranks-on-the-list/3014867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related