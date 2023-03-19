Busting the Myths: The Economy Drives the Stock Market

primeimages

Introduction

Turn on Bloomberg TV or CNBC any time of the day and chances are the host will explain the stock market’s daily highs and lows based on the latest economic news. Unemployment is down, stocks are up. Inflation is up, stocks are down. And so on. The underlying assumption is that the stock market represents the economy. Yet most economic data is released on a quarterly basis, and on many days there is no major news. So, what stocks are trading on these days?

And when the stock market shoots up? After all, too much investor enthusiasm has led to tech bubbles in 2000 and 2021, for example. While economic growth was strong at that time, in retrospect it hardly justified such high yields and valuations. So how much does it cost does the economy matter to the stock market? Sometimes it may matter a lot and other times it may matter less. Let’s explore.

US GDP Growth vs. Stock Returns

The US economy is driven primarily by consumers whose spending accounts for 70% of GDP. The remaining 30% is split almost equally between private investment and public spending. Net exports are close to zero; the United States imports slightly more goods and services than it exports.

This composition is hardly analogous to that of the US stock market, where technology, healthcare and financial services are among the top three industrial sectors. Naturally, many companies sell direct to consumer, but most tend to focus on international businesses and markets. For example, Apple, the public company with the largest market capitalization, makes almost 70% of its sales abroad. So, does the US stock market really represent the economy as a whole?

Well, the annual change in US real GDP and the S&P 500 shows broadly the same trends over the past 20 years. When the economy crashed in 2008, so did the stock market. As the economy recovered from the global pandemic in 2021, so did the S&P 500.

U.S. real GDP growth versus U.S. stock market returns, since 2022

Sources: Finominal, Kenneth R. French Data Library and St. Louis Fed

But if we extend the look back as far as available quarterly US real GDP data will take us, the relationship between US GDP and the S&P 500 becomes less clear. Between 1948 and 1962, they followed each other closely, but not so much in the period that followed: the American economy grew rapidly, despite several stock market crashes, until the oil crisis of 1970. Later, however , GDP growth and The S&P 500 returns again moved in synchrony.

U.S. real GDP growth versus U.S. stock market returns, since 1948

Sources: Finominal, Kenneth R. French Data Library, St. Louis Fed

Correlation between the US economy and the US stock market

To quantify the relationship between the US economy and the stock market, we calculated 10-year rolling correlations. Between 1958 and 1993, the correlation fell to zero by 0.7. It then went to 0.8. The correlation decoupled again during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, when the economy crashed, but the S&P 500 ended the year higher thanks to massive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

U.S. Real GDP Growth Versus U.S. Stock Returns: 10-Year Rolling Correlations, Since 1958

Sources: Finominal, Kenneth R. French Data Library, St. Louis Fed

We extended our analysis to 1900 using annual data from MacroHistory Lab. As the stock market is forward-looking and tends to anticipate economic news, we have introduced a one-year lag. So, for 2000, we compared that year’s GDP numbers to the performance of the S&P 500 in 1999.

Again, the US economy and the stock market showed a strong correlation for most of this period. Correlations have only dropped significantly four times: during the Great Depression, World War II, the 1990s, and the global pandemic. All of this suggests that the S&P 500 has been a good indicator of the US economy for most of the past 120 years.

US Real GDP Growth Versus US Stock Returns: 10-Year Rolling Correlations, Since 1900

Sources: Finominal, MacroHistory Lab

International proof

But so far, our analysis is limited to the United States. Do GDP growth and stock market performance show similar correlations in other parts of the world?

Evidence from Asia-Pacific tells a different story. The Chinese economy has grown at fairly steady and impressive rates from 1991 to 2019. The performance of the Shanghai Composite indices, however, has been much less consistent. It has had great years, with gains over 100%, as well as dismal years, with declines of over 50%.

What explains this discrepancy? Perhaps the Shanghai Composite, which was only launched in 1991, has yet to reach the point where it reflects China’s modern and dynamic market economy. Historically, the Shanghai Composite has listed many state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which have different governance structures, for example. China’s retail investment market has also been prone to bubbles, so much so that Chinese regulators have imposed a 10% daily limit on stock price movements.

Chinese GDP Growth vs. Shanghai Composite Index

Sources: Finominal, MacroHistory Lab

Other industrialized markets show different relationships depending on the country and period analyzed. After calculating 10-year rolling correlations for 14 developed markets from 1900 to 1959, 1960 to 1999, and 2000 to 2020, we found that the median correlations between real GDP growth and stock market returns moved from 0, 2 to 0.6. We attribute this to decades of relative peace combined with a trend towards more capitalistic economies with larger and more diversified stock markets.

However, not all countries experienced the same trajectory: the correlation between Belgian GDP growth and stock market returns changed little during the periods 1960-1999 and 2000-2020, and the correlation in Australia became negative in over the past 20 years with GDP growth combined with a rising and falling stock market.

Real GDP Growth vs. Stock Returns: 10-Year Rolling Correlations

Sources: Finominal, MacroHistory Lab

Additional Thoughts

Given the lack of long-term data, our analysis is limited to developed markets, but we expect that correlations are likely to be lower in emerging markets, as their stock markets tend to be more decoupled from their economies and often dominated by retail investors.

But even if economies and stock markets are strongly correlated, it does not necessarily follow that high-growth countries make good investments. THE low volatility factor demonstrates that low-risk stocks outperform their high-risk counterparts, at least on a risk-adjusted basis, and the excess returns of growth stocks are essentially zero. The same is probably true country by country.

Disclaimer: Please note that the content of this site should not be construed as investment advice, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of CFA Institute.

