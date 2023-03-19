Stocks drop to cap for week on fears over banks





Wall Street’s turbulent week ended with declines for stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Friday, led by declines in First Republic and other banks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also fell. This week has been a boost for global markets as concerns mount over banks in the wake of the second and third largest US bank failures in history. The fear is that bank problems caused by rapidly rising interest rates could push the economy into a recession. Treasury yields fell again on Friday in part on those fears, as well as easing inflation expectations and falling US household confidence. Elizabeth Holmes returns to court to try to avoid jail Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has made what may be her last court appearance before starting an 11-year prison sentence. That is unless a federal judge grants his request to remain free while his attorneys appeal his conviction for orchestrating a blood test hoax. The hearing came four months after Holmes’ last hearing, when a judge convicted her of deceiving investors at Theranos. The judge says he expects to issue a ruling in early April. Russia to extend Ukrainian grain deal for 60 days, not 120 On the eve of a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain to expire, the UN humanitarian chief called its extension crucial to securing global food supplies and preventing prices from skyrocketing. The Russian ambassador to the UN reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the agreement, but only for 60 days, only half of the 120 days of the agreement.

