China starts implementing registration-based IPO system





Shanghai Stock Exchange Photo: CFP China’s registration-based IPO system is moving at an accelerated pace, about a month after the country announced detailed mechanisms and regulations for institutional reform. Industry watchers said the first batch of companies under the new registration-based IPO program are expected to list on the main board as early as early April. A total of 16 companies had filed registration documents with the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange as of Thursday, according to information from the two exchanges. Separately, the IPOs of 10 companies have been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), according to the securities watchdog’s website on Thursday. Chen Li, chief economist of Chuancai Securities, told the Global Times on Sunday that the first batch of companies under the registration-based IPO plan are expected to list in early April. “China is accelerating the pace of implementation of the registration-based IPO system, but caution remains a priority on lead board listings,” Chen said, adding that the first group of ‘enterprises to go public should pay attention to their standardization. in the preparation and disclosure of documents. “Instead of relaxing information disclosure requirements, the system imposes stricter standards,” Chen said. Online distribution will also begin soon. In order to ensure the smooth development of activities related to the registration-based IPO program, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange held the first network test on Saturday, in collaboration with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp. and China Securities Finance Co. The test was set up to simulate the processes of trading stocks and certificates of deposit on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, including entrusting declarations, trade returns, market receipt and clearing and settlement, according to the analysts. The country’s brokerage system is ready to launch the registration-based IPO system and will continue to find and resolve issues during the testing process, according to securities firms. China launched the new rating system on Feb. 17, a milestone in the development of China’s capital market reform. The registration-based IPO system was previously practiced at Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Board, Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext Market, and Beijing Stock Exchange. “The biggest impact of the new registration system is that the market ecosystem has changed, and investors will pay more attention to company fundamentals instead of looking for shell companies that are used to go public at a cost. minimal,” Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, told the Global Times. As more stocks are listed, competition between companies will become fiercer and the survival of the fittest will be affected, Yang said. The Chinese stock market is the second in the world in terms of market capitalization. In February, the number of stock market investors in China rose to more than 1.67 million, according to the latest data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.

