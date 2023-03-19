Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting

US stocks have gained an unexpected ally in recent days, a historic drop in bond yields.

Yields on US government bonds fell sharply this week, with some durations marking their biggest declines in decades, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would likely ease its aggressive rate hike path to avoid aggravating financial system strains following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Volatility in fixed income markets has unsettled investors, and lower yields may reflect expectations that the Fed will cut rates as growth takes a hit.

At the same time, falling yields have so far been a boon for equities, particularly technology and other large growth stocks whose relatively strong performance has helped support the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The index ended up 1.4% for the week, with strength in tech stocks outweighing sharp declines in bank stocks.

While the banking crisis has sparked recession fears, it’s the move in interest rates that’s a tailwind for stocks right now, said Charlie McElligott, managing director of macro cross-asset strategy at Nomura. .

The short-term trajectory of yields will likely depend on the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Signs that the central bank might prioritize financial stability and slow or pause its rate hikes could pull yields even lower.

Conversely, yields could rebound if the Fed signals that lower inflation which remains elevated despite rate hikes will continue to be a job.

The market is unsure how the Fed is going to view this, said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

For now, futures markets indicate investors are attributing a 60% probability to a 25 basis point rate hike at the March 21-22 Fed meeting, with rate cuts expected to follow later. in the year a sharp reversal from the hawkish expectations that prevailed earlier. this month.

For the first time in this cycle of Fed tightening, the Fed must now balance its inflation-fighting credibility with the stability of financial markets, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street. Global Advisors.

Treasury yields fell to historic lows after the Fed cut rates to support the economy at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, fueling a stock market rally that saw the S&P 500 double from its March 2020 low to a given time.

As the Fed began tightening monetary policy a year ago to fight inflation, Treasury yields began to rise, providing investors with an increasingly attractive alternative to stocks. Two-year yields, which recently stood at 3.85%, hit a 15-year high of 5.08% earlier this month.

The recent rate cut has helped equities regain their appeal, by some metrics. The equity risk premium, or the extra return investors expect to receive for holding stocks rather than risk-free government bonds, has rebounded to its level at the start of January, but still remains close to its level on lowest in more than a decade, according to Refinitiv data.

Others show that stocks remain expensive by historical standards.

The Fed hasn’t backed down from its rhetoric that it knows it needs to overstep because inflation is a much bigger concern in the economy than a few bank failures. Bob Kalman, Senior Portfolio Manager at Miramar Capital

The S&P 500 is trading at 17.5 times forward earnings estimates compared to its historical average price of 15.6 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

The rally in interest-rate-sensitive areas such as tech stocks suggests the market expects rates to continue falling as a widely feared recession approaches, McElligott said.

The S&P 500 information technology sector and communication services sector rose more than 5% and nearly 7%, respectively, for the week, supported by strong gains in Microsoft mega-cap stocks and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Some investors, however, are skeptical of stock market valuations. Bob Kalman, senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital, said the Nasdaq 100 is unlikely to trade more than 25 times forward earnings given current interest rates, below its current level of 27.3. .

People have that muscle memory to buy mega-cap technology whenever they get nervous, Kalman said.

But the Fed hasn’t backed down from its rhetoric that it knows it needs to overstep because inflation is a much bigger concern in the economy than a few bank failures.

Updated: March 18, 2023, 2:56 p.m.