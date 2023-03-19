NSE says all decisions are transparent amid heat over Adani Group shares





A view of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. File | photo credit: Reuters

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) released a three-page statement on Sunday evening to say that its supervisory actions on individual stocks and its decisions to include or exclude stocks in various Nifty indices are driven by policies and rules. transparent without human discretion. The statement comes two days after the exchange removed three shares of Adani Group, including its flagship Adani Enterprises, from its short-term supplemental oversight framework. The shares are placed under the additional scrutiny framework by the exchanges to protect investors amid high volatility. Also Read: Congress Flags SEBI’s Silence on NSE Stance on Adani Group Actions The NSE statement also sought to defend the decisions of its subsidiary NSE Indices and said there was no human discretion to decide on the inclusion or exclusion of stocks in either other of the cases. [sic] his clues. Last month, the subsidiary announced the addition of five Adani Group companies to 14 of its indices, effective March 30, while retaining Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and SEZ in its flagship Nifty 50 index. While the index reconstruction was based on trade data for the six-month period ending Jan. 31, financial experts had called for a review of the decision to protect investors’ interest amid the slump in shares of the Group since January 24, when the American company Hindenburg Research published a report alleging several crimes committed by the group. NSE surveillance actions on eligible stocks are applicable according to transparent rules. These rules are non-discretionary, announced in advance and automatically enforceable, the exchange said, adding that the standards are in the public domain, common to all exchanges and are implemented automatically and no human discretion is allowed. . The exchange also pointed out that the comprehensive risk management framework put in place for secondary market trading has been designed to strengthen the capital market ecosystem, particularly in times of volatility. Likewise, the periodic inclusion and exclusion of stocks in various Nifty indices has been consistent with transparent policies. All Nifty indices are maintained by NSE Indices and are based on objective, non-discretionary, rules-based, pre-announced and transparent index methodologies, the exchange said. Stating that the subsidiary follows a strong index governance practice through various governance committees to oversee changes in index criteria policy or policies related to changes in index constituents, the NSE said that these committees also include external independent members. All changes to the policies relating to the constituents of any index are approved by these index governance committees. The rules are applied automatically without human discretion, he added. Thus, given the current pre-announced, transparent, rules-based, automatic and non-discretionary regulatory framework for monitoring measures and for index inclusion/exclusion at NSE, no human discretion is possible for who whatever and this whole process and practice has been working for decades. , pointed out the NSE. Late last month, Congress protested outside NSE headquarters against the decision to include and retain shares of the Adani Group in its indexes, directing index fund investments from retail investors into those stocks. Also on Friday, Congress had questioned market regulator SEBI’s silence on NSE decisions, including the decision to remove the companies’ stocks from the additional oversight framework.

