Global equity markets eye volatile week with Credit Suisse and Fed as catalysts

Global markets are bracing for what is expected to be another tumultuous week, with the focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy response to the US banking turmoil and the fate of Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland, as bailout talks continued over the weekend.

The currencies will give an early indication of investor sentiment, with trading in the Asia-Pacific region expected to begin around 5am Sydney time. Traders will watch how the Swiss franc reacts to the flurry of activity over the weekend which saw rival UBS Group AG consider an acquisition of Credit Suisse while the government considered taking a stake in the bank. The Swiss currency has lost some of its safe-haven appeal, with the country’s banking sector at the center of the financial turmoil. The Japanese yen, which led the gains among the Group of 10 currencies last week, will provide some indication of the flight to safety.

Swiss authorities are seeking to push through a takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, but with initial resistance to the $1 billion offer as too weak, the risk of some form of nationalization has risen. Meanwhile, California authorities are working on a breakup of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. Multiple pressure points in the financial system are disrupting global markets and leaving the Federal Reserve with a stark choice between continuing its fight against inflation or pausing to prioritize financial stability.

Volatility soared last week as fears spread over the health of the global financial system amid the effects of the Fed’s year-long campaign to fight inflation. Concerns about possible contagion have prompted investors to rush into safe-haven assets and have forced a drastic rethink of how tightly the Fed and other central banks will be able to maintain policy.

Initial Treasury yields were slashed by more than 20 basis points each day as investors injected liquidity into US securities. US bank stocks took a beating and tech stocks proved to be something of a safe haven.

At the close of trade last week, swap markets indicated about a two-in-three chance that the Fed would choose to follow through with a quarter-point interest rate hike at its meeting on Wednesday, although the prices suggest it is likely to end its tightening cycle there. At the height of banking stress concerns earlier in the week, traders had cut the odds of a quarter-point hike to less than half while some banks including Goldman Sachs and Barclays changed their calls rates and no longer expect rates to rise.

