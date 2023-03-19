Business
Investing in the stock market can earn you anywhere from $0 to $272,000. Here’s how.
If there’s one thing the stock market is famous for, it’s that it can be incredibly volatile at times. It can make it nerve-racking to invest, especially at times like these.
However, the stock market is also an engine of wealth creation, and investing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to earn big bucks over time, even if you can’t afford it. to invest a lot at the moment.
In fact, with just a few hundred dollars a month, the stock market can take you from zero to over a quarter million dollars with little effort on your part. Here’s how.
A machine for creating wealth
The main reason to invest in the stock market is that you can enjoy compound profits.
With compound income, you earn returns on your entire account balance rather than just your initial investment. As your savings grow, you will earn more returns, which will increase your account balance, and the cycle will continue.
This means that you don’t need to invest a lot to start, but you should start investing as early in life as possible. The more time you give your money to grow, the less you’ll need to invest each month to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The best investment to start
The investments you choose will have a monumental effect on your total returns. While there isn’t necessarily a right or wrong way to invest, it’s wise to stick with long-term investments that are more likely to generate positive returns over many years.
If you’re new to the stock market or just want a low-maintenance, low-risk investment, you can’t go wrong with a S&P500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (FLIGHT -1.09%)For example.
An S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 index itself, so it includes stocks of 500 of the largest and healthiest US companies. This ETF is one of the safest investments, as these stocks are much more likely to survive market downturns and generate positive returns over time.
This type of investment also requires virtually no effort on your part. You don’t have to worry about picking stocks, deciding when to buy or sell, or researching companies. Just invest what you can afford each month, then let the ETF take care of the rest.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a particularly attractive investment due to its extra low expense ratio of 0.03%. This is one of the lowest expense ratios of any ETF, and it could save you thousands of dollars in fees.
From $0 to $272,000
Historically, the S&P 500 itself has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. That doesn’t mean you’ll get 10% returns year after year (in fact, that’s very unlikely to happen). However, the ups and downs each year are expected to average around 10% per year over decades.
However, to play it extra safe, let’s assume that your investments will only earn an average annual return of 8%. If you were to invest $200 per month while earning an average annual return of 8%, you would accumulate approximately $271,900 over 30 years.
To boost your savings, you can invest a little more each month. Assuming you’re still earning an average annual return of 8%, here’s roughly how much you could be earning 30 years from now, depending on how much you invest per month:
|Amount invested per month
|Total Savings
|$300
|$408,000
|$400
|$544,000
|$500
|$680,000
|$600
|$816,000
However, more important than how much you invest per month is how many years you give your money to grow.
Say, for example, you still only invest $200 per month and get an average annual return of 8%. But rather than investing for 30 years, you give your money 40 years to grow. In this case, you would earn $622,000 in total, or an additional $350,000 in just 10 years.
It doesn’t matter how much you can invest each month or how many years you need to save, it’s wise to start now. The earlier you start investing, the better your chances of earning hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.
